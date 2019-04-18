Log in
HBM Healthcare Investments AG    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/17 11:55:00 pm
164.2 CHF   --.--%
12:05aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
04/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 April 2019
TE
04/01HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

04/18/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Media Release

Zug, 18 April 2019

IPO of Turning Point Therapeutics raises net asset value per HBM-share by 1.4 per cent

Turning Point Therapeutics (formerly TP Therapeutics, Nasdaq: TPTX), a so far privately held company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, has delivered a spectacular start in its IPO yesterday. Due to the high demand, the company increased the number of newly issued shares by around a quarter to 9.25 million new shares. The shares were placed at the upper end of the price range at USD 18.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of USD 166.5 million for the company. On yesterday's first trading day, the stock price rose to USD 28.90 (+60.6%).


HBM Healthcare Investments initially invested USD 10 million in Turning Point Therapeutics in a private financing round prior to the IPO in October 2018 and increased its stake by an additional USD 4.5 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds approximately 1.1 million shares worth USD 31.9 million. As a result of this transaction, the net asset value per HBM-share (NAV) increases by CHF 2.52 (+1.4%).


Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead program, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting genetic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors.


Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
