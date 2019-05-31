Log in
HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

05/31/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Media Release

Zug, 31 May 2019

Publication of Annual Report 2018/2019 and Invitation to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The invitation to the 18th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 24 June 2019 has been sent to the shareholders of HBM Healthcare Investments today.

The detailed invitation with all motions of the Board of Directors is enclosed and displayed on the Company's website www.hbmhealthcare.com.

Agenda for the 18th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 24 June 2019

1. Statutory financial statements and group financial statements 2018/2019; reports of the auditors

2. Discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and Management

3. Appropriation of results
- Appropriation of disposable profit of CHF 182'099'847

4. Elections regarding the Board of Directors

- Re-election of the Chairman and of the Members of the Board of Directors
- Re-election of the Members of the Compensation Committee

5. Compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management

6. Appointment of auditors

7. Appointment of independent proxy-holder

8. Reduction of share capital: partial payback of nominal value
- Cash distribution to shareholders of CHF 7.50 per share through nominal value repayment

9. Approval of a new share buy-back programme and capital reduction in principle

10. Miscellaneous

HBM Healthcare Investments also published today its Annual Report 2018/2019 on the Company's website www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




About