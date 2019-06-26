Log in
HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

06/26/2019 | 12:20am EDT

Media Release

Zug, 26 June 2019

HBM Healthcare Investments launches new share buy-back programme

At the Annual General Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments AG on 24 June 2019, the shareholders approved a new share buy-back programme for a maximum of 696'000 shares (10% of the shares issued) for the purpose of cancellation by means of a capital reduction. The repurchase programme will be conducted via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It begins on Friday, 28 June 2019 and lasts until 27 June 2022 at the latest.

Further information on the new buyback programme can be found on the website at https://www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/information

Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
