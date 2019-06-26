HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

At the Annual General Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments AG on 24 June 2019, the shareholders approved a new share buy-back programme for a maximum of 696'000 shares (10% of the shares issued) for the purpose of cancellation by means of a capital reduction. The repurchase programme will be conducted via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It begins on Friday, 28 June 2019 and lasts until 27 June 2022 at the latest.

Further information on the new buyback programme can be found on the website at https://www.hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/information

