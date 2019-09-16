Log in
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

09/16/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Media Release

Zug, 16 September 2019

Successful stock market debut of SpringWorks Therapeutics increases net asset value per HBM- share by CHF 2.11 (+1.1%)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SWTX), a privately held company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, successfully went public last Friday. The company placed 9 million new shares at USD 18.00 per share, raising a total of USD 162 million. On the first trading day, the stock price rose to USD 22.63 (+25.7%).

HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 12 million in SpringWorks in a private financing round in March 2019 and increased its stake by an additional USD 3.15 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds approximately 1.4 million shares worth USD 32.6 million. As a result of this transaction, the net asset value per HBM-share (NAV) increases by CHF 2.11 (+1.1%).


SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
