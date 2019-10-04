Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HBM Healthcare Investments AG    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/03 11:30:15 am
193 CHF   -0.21%
12:35aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
10/01HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30.9.2019
TE
09/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15.09.2019
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Media Release

Zug, 4 October 2019

IPO of Viela Bio lifts net asset value per HBM-share by CHF 1.40 (+0.7%)

Viela Bio (Nasdaq: VIE), a privately held company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, successfully went public. The company raised USD 150 million through the issuance of 7.9 million new shares at a price of USD 19.00 per share. On yesterday's first trading day the stock price rose to USD 23.41 (+23.2%).


HBM Healthcare Investments participated for the first time in a private financing round in June 2019 with USD 20 million in Viela and invested a further USD 9.5 million at the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 1.75 million shares worth USD 41 million. As a result of this transaction, the net asset value per HBM-share (NAV) increases by CHF 1.40 (+0.7%).


Viela specializes in the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The lead product candidate inebilizumab, an antibody for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disease, has successfully completed Phase III clinical development and is currently in the approval process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disease is a serious inflammation of the central nervous system typically affecting the optic nerve and spinal cord.


Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
12:35aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
10/01HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30.9.2019
TE
09/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15.09.2019
TE
09/16HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
09/02HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 August 2019
TE
08/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 August 2019
TE
08/02HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 July 2019
TE
07/22HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
07/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 July 2019
TE
07/01HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30 June 2019
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 327 M
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 193,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG24.32%1 332
BLACKROCK, INC.6.82%70 579
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.86%42 618
UBS GROUP-9.03%41 561
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.59.75%32 303
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.64%26 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group