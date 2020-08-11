Log in
HBM Healthcare Investments AG

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/11 11:31:52 am
291 CHF   -1.02%
12:55pHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
08/03HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31.07.2020
TE
07/31HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

08/11/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Media Release

Zug, 11 August 2020

HBM portfolio company Harmony Biosciences announces details of its IPO

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, today announced the details of its planned IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company intends to issue 4.65 million new shares at a price of USD 20 to 23 per share.


HBM Healthcare Investments has invested USD 36.4 million in Harmony since October 2017 and currently holds 5.27 million shares valued at USD 65.2 million.


Harmony Biosciences is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, USA. The company was established in October 2017 with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological diseases, with a focus on people living with narcolepsy.


Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.




Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 262 M 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2021 98,0 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,81x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 2 045 M 2 233 M 2 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 264,00 CHF
Last Close Price 294,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -10,2%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG32.13%2 235
BLACKROCK, INC.15.42%88 471
UBS GROUP AG-8.43%43 879
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-6.45%35 908
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.62%33 610
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.81%31 474
