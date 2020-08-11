HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, a private company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, today announced the details of its planned IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company intends to issue 4.65 million new shares at a price of USD 20 to 23 per share.



HBM Healthcare Investments has invested USD 36.4 million in Harmony since October 2017 and currently holds 5.27 million shares valued at USD 65.2 million.



Harmony Biosciences is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, USA. The company was established in October 2017 with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological diseases, with a focus on people living with narcolepsy.



