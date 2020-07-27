HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 07/27/2020 | 06:06am EDT Send by mail :

Net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.86%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 8.56%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 9.29%

Adjusted net income(1) of $8.2 million; or $0.30 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 0.95%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 9.49%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 10.29% (1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $14.6 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “I am proud of our team’s efforts to serve our customers and communities during the challenging circumstances of the last several months. We have worked hard to provide the high service levels our customers have come to expect while prioritizing health and safety. Our lenders continue to work closely with borrowers to find the best solutions to help them manage through this economic downturn. We are pleased to have approved and funded $184 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to 2,245 businesses supporting approximately 24,000 employees.” “Although our second quarter results were impacted by the low interest rate environment and reserve build, we remained solidly profitable, which is a reflection of the strength and consistency of our franchise. While we remain cautious about the future impact of the pandemic on our borrowers, so far we have not experienced a significant impact on our portfolio. Our delinquent and nonperforming loans decreased during the second quarter and a relatively small number of our borrowers, for whom we provided a COVID-19 related loan modification, are requiring a second modification. Our strong capital and liquidity levels, solid asset quality trends, and attractive deposit base position us well to continue supporting our stakeholders through this crisis,” said Mr. Drake. C Corp Equivalent Net Income Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO. The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $11.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.



Adjusted Net Income In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $14.3 million, or $0.79 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables). Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $28.9 million, a decrease of 5.7% from $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans, securities and cash balances offset by an increase in average loans, due to PPP loans, and securities. Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $5.0 million, or 14.8%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets offset by an increase in average loans due to PPP loans. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.49% compared to 4.00% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in the average yield on earning assets; however, 4 basis points of the decline was due to less acquired loan discount accretion and approximately 15 basis points of the decline was due to excess liquidity that was used to fund the PPP loans and held in overnight funds at the Federal Reserve. Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.36%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets; however, 5 basis points of the decline was due to less acquired loan accretion and approximately 15 basis points of the decline was due to excess liquidity that was used to fund the PPP loans and held in overnight funds at the Federal Reserve. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.1 million, an increase of 53.5% from $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2020 results included a negative $0.5 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a negative $2.2 million fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2020. A $1.6 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans attributable to a strong mortgage refinancing environment more than offset a $0.7 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts associated with lower overdraft incidences and fee waivers. Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased 9.7% from $7.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and a less negative MSR fair value adjustment. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.8 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts associated with lower overdraft incidences and fee waivers. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, an increase of 0.8% from $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to higher other noninterest expense, FDIC insurance, and loan collection and servicing expenses. Second quarter of 2020 results included a $0.6 million charge related to the termination of the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP). The SERP was terminated in June 2019 and was liquidated in June 2020. During the period between termination and liquidation of the SERP, the SERP liability varied inversely with interest rates and resulted in a $0.8 million charge in the first quarter of 2020. The SERP liability will no longer affect earnings in periods subsequent to the second quarter of 2020. Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased 4.3% from $24.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee benefits costs, which included a $3.3 million charge related to the termination of the SERP in the second quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by higher salaries and medical benefit expenses. Increased other noninterest expenses include higher legal and professional fees associated with public company costs not incurred in the second quarter of 2019. Loan Portfolio Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.20 billion at June 30, 2019. The $142.8 million increase in loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily due to PPP loans which totaled $178.0 million as of June 30, 2020. Net of PPP loans, the $35.1 million decrease in total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributed to a $49.4 million reduction in balances on existing business lines of credit and a $13.7 million reduction in participation loan balances. The decrease was concentrated in a $57.9 million reduction in commercial and industrial loans partially offset by a $15.3 million increase in construction and land development loans. The $105.3 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans, from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a $67.1 million reduction in participation loan balances and a $36.6 million reduction in balances on existing business lines of credit. Deposits Total deposits were $3.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020, and $2.77 billion at June 30, 2019. The $284.8 million increase in total deposits from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to PPP loan proceeds received by commercial customers and federal economic stimulus payments received by retail customers. Asset Quality Nonperforming loans totaled $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared with $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, and $25.1 million, or 1.14% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the pay-off of two loans, and to a lesser extent, the transfer of one loan to foreclosed assets. The reduction in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the pay-down or pay-off of several loans, and to a significantly lesser degree, the charge-down and transfer to foreclosed assets of a few loans. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect the economic weakness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2020 were $63 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of total loans and 213.04% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 169.70% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020. Capital At June 30, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table: Well Capitalized June 30, Regulatory 2020 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.13 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.92 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.43 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.00 % 5.00 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.93 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.23 % N/A (1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. About HBT Financial, Inc. HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of June 30, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.5 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.0 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables. Forward-Looking Statements Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020 2019

2020

2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 25,337 $ 26,941 $ 29,886 $ 52,278 $ 59,949 Federally tax exempt 532 674 736 1,206 1,446 Securities: Taxable 3,172 3,334 3,801 6,506 7,723 Federally tax exempt 1,227 1,028 1,512 2,255 3,064 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 79 729 599 808 1,286 Other interest and dividend income 14 14 16 28 31 Total interest and dividend income 30,361 32,720 36,550 63,081 73,499 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,042 1,595 2,111 2,637 4,094 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 11 20 17 31 31 Borrowings 1 — 4 1 7 Subordinated debentures 399 443 487 842 984 Total interest expense 1,453 2,058 2,619 3,511 5,116 Net interest income 28,908 30,662 33,931 59,570 68,383 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,573 4,355 1,806 7,928 2,582 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,335 26,307 32,125 51,642 65,801 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 1,998 1,792 1,996 3,790 3,828 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,133 1,834 1,931 2,967 3,694 Wealth management fees 1,507 1,814 1,493 3,321 3,240 Mortgage servicing 727 724 818 1,451 1,547 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (508 ) (2,171 ) (1,120 ) (2,679 ) (2,122 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 2,135 536 660 2,671 1,185 Gains (losses) on securities 57 (52 ) 36 5 115 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 58 35 169 93 152 Gains (losses) on other assets (69 ) (3 ) 368 (72 ) 1,273 Title insurance activity — — 38 — 167 Other noninterest income 1,022 743 957 1,765 1,754 Total noninterest income 8,060 5,252 7,346 13,312 14,833 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,674 12,754 11,597 25,428 24,119 Employee benefits 2,455 2,434 4,723 4,889 5,967 Occupancy of bank premises 1,642 1,828 1,638 3,470 3,475 Furniture and equipment 609 603 716 1,212 1,505 Data processing 1,672 1,586 1,390 3,258 2,552 Marketing and customer relations 817 1,044 1,103 1,861 2,036 Amortization of intangible assets 305 317 376 622 752 FDIC insurance 218 36 208 254 427 Loan collection and servicing 494 348 612 842 1,354 Foreclosed assets 88 89 165 177 329 Other noninterest expense 2,525 2,268 2,033 4,793 4,257 Total noninterest expense 23,499 23,307 24,561 46,806 46,773 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 9,896 8,252 14,910 18,148 33,861 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,477 2,031 305 4,508 520 NET INCOME $ 7,419 $ 6,221 $ 14,605 $ 13,640 $ 33,341 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.81 $ 0.50 $ 1.85 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.81 $ 0.50 $ 1.85 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 27,457,306 18,027,512 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION Historical income before income tax expense $ 14,910 $ 33,861 Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense 3,784 8,699 Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income $ 11,126 $ 25,162 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.62 $ 1.40 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.62 $ 1.40

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,789 $ 34,782 $ 17,151 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 292,576 230,654 124,575 Cash and cash equivalents 314,365 265,436 141,726 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks — — 248 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 701,353 615,565 651,967 Debt securities held-to-maturity 73,823 79,741 108,829 Equity securities 4,815 4,759 4,030 Restricted stock, at cost 2,498 2,425 2,425 Loans held for sale 25,934 4,805 5,303 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,275,795 2,132,952 2,203,096 Allowance for loan losses (29,723 ) (26,087 ) (22,542 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,246,072 2,106,865 2,180,554 Bank premises and equipment, net 53,883 54,135 53,993 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 149 Foreclosed assets 4,450 4,469 9,707 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,408 3,713 4,701 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 5,839 6,347 8,796 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 12,661 12,096 14,609 Other assets 27,405 27,847 12,338 Total assets $ 3,501,412 $ 3,213,109 $ 3,224,160 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 856,030 $ 676,341 $ 662,405 Interest-bearing 2,159,083 2,053,962 2,111,363 Total deposits 3,015,113 2,730,303 2,773,768 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,354 40,811 35,646 Subordinated debentures 37,616 37,599 37,550 Other liabilities 49,489 64,583 37,326 Total liabilities 3,153,572 2,873,296 2,884,290 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 275 275 181 Surplus 190,687 190,591 32,288 Retained earnings 139,667 136,378 302,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,211 12,569 7,436 Less cost of treasury stock held — — (3,019 ) Total stockholders’ equity 347,840 339,813 339,870 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,501,412 $ 3,213,109 $ 3,224,160 SHARE INFORMATION Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 408,230 $ 299,266 $ 352,326 Agricultural and farmland 239,101 228,701 208,923 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 228,506 229,608 244,954 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 535,339 540,515 543,444 Multi-family 186,440 177,172 191,734 Construction and land development 247,640 232,311 236,902 One-to-four family residential 308,133 313,925 323,135 Municipal, consumer, and other 122,406 111,454 101,678 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,275,795 $ 2,132,952 $ 2,203,096 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 166,868 Agricultural and farmland 4,027 Municipal, consumer, and other 7,063 Total PPP Loans $ 177,958

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 856,030 $ 676,341 $ 662,405 Interest-bearing demand 880,007 810,074 815,770 Money market 480,497 472,532 472,738 Savings 487,761 444,137 428,439 Time 310,818 327,219 394,416 Total deposits $ 3,015,113 $ 2,730,303 $ 2,773,768



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,265,032 $ 25,869 4.57 % $ 2,141,031 $ 27,615 5.16 % $ 2,196,934 $ 30,622 5.58 % Securities 721,817 4,399 2.44 668,572 4,362 2.61 786,759 5,313 2.70 Deposits with banks 326,216 79 0.10 251,058 729 1.16 125,263 599 1.91 Other 2,496 14 2.19 2,425 14 2.37 2,439 16 2.64 Total interest-earning assets 3,315,561 $ 30,361 3.66 % 3,063,086 $ 32,720 4.27 % 3,111,395 $ 36,550 4.70 % Allowance for loan losses (26,125 ) (22,474 ) (21,250 ) Noninterest-earning assets 163,713 148,131 146,208 Total assets $ 3,453,149 $ 3,188,743 $ 3,236,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 860,131 $ 162 0.08 % $ 811,866 $ 251 0.12 % $ 826,715 $ 411 0.20 % Money market 477,441 118 0.10 464,124 394 0.34 455,454 489 0.43 Savings 474,609 50 0.04 434,276 70 0.06 433,125 69 0.06 Time 317,965 712 0.90 341,770 880 1.03 411,514 1,142 1.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,130,146 1,042 0.20 2,052,036 1,595 0.31 2,126,808 2,111 0.40 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 53,867 11 0.08 41,968 20 0.19 40,851 17 0.17 Borrowings 2,582 1 0.03 221 — 0.52 549 4 2.62 Subordinated debentures 37,605 399 4.24 37,589 443 4.72 37,544 487 5.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,224,200 $ 1,453 0.26 % 2,131,814 $ 2,058 0.39 % 2,205,752 $ 2,619 0.47 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 824,232 670,714 662,731 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 58,177 44,696 29,257 Total liabilities 3,106,609 2,847,224 2,897,740 Stockholders' Equity 346,540 341,519 338,613 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,453,149 $ 3,188,743 $ 3,236,353 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 28,908 3.49 % $ 30,662 4.00 % $ 33,931 4.36 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 483 0.06 463 0.06 606 0.08 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 29,391 3.55 % $ 31,125 4.06 % $ 34,537 4.44 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.40 % 3.88 % 4.23 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,091,361 $ 931,272 $ 905,643 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.49 1.44 1.41 Cost of total deposits 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.30 % * Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,203,031 $ 53,484 4.86 % $ 2,180,722 $ 61,395 5.63 % Securities 695,194 8,761 2.52 796,577 10,787 2.70 Deposits with banks 288,637 808 0.56 128,445 1,286 2.00 Other 2,461 28 2.28 2,578 31 2.43 Total interest-earning assets 3,189,323 $ 63,081 3.96 % 3,108,322 $ 73,499 4.73 % Allowance for loan losses (24,300 ) (20,848 ) Noninterest-earning assets 155,923 147,357 Total assets $ 3,320,946 $ 3,234,831 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 835,999 $ 413 0.10 % $ 826,586 $ 828 0.20 % Money market 470,782 512 0.22 449,021 859 0.38 Savings 454,442 120 0.05 429,078 137 0.06 Time 329,867 1,592 0.97 422,137 2,270 1.08 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,091,090 2,637 0.25 2,126,822 4,094 0.38 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 47,917 31 0.13 41,466 31 0.15 Borrowings 1,402 1 0.07 553 7 2.59 Subordinated debentures 37,597 842 4.48 37,536 984 5.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,178,006 $ 3,511 0.32 % 2,206,377 $ 5,116 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 747,473 656,714 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 51,437 28,879 Total liabilities 2,976,916 2,891,970 Stockholders' Equity 344,030 342,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,320,946 3,234,831 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 59,570 3.74 % $ 68,383 4.40 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 946 0.05 1,216 0.08 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 60,516 3.79 % $ 69,599 4.48 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.64 % 4.27 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,011,317 $ 901,945 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.46 1.41 Cost of total deposits 0.19 % 0.29 % * Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 13,945 $ 15,372 $ 25,051 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 7 — 2 Total nonperforming loans 13,952 15,372 25,053 Foreclosed assets 4,450 4,469 9,707 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,402 $ 19,841 $ 34,760 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 9,059 $ 10,041 $ 15,985 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 7 — 2 Total nonperforming loans (originated) 9,066 10,041 15,987 Foreclosed assets 1,092 965 1,510 Total nonperforming (originated) $ 10,158 $ 11,006 $ 17,497 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 4,886 $ 5,331 $ 9,066 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — Total nonperforming loans (acquired) 4,886 5,331 9,066 Foreclosed assets 3,358 3,504 8,197 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 8,244 $ 8,835 $ 17,263 Allowance for loan losses $ 29,723 $ 26,087 $ 22,542 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,275,795 $ 2,132,952 $ 2,203,096 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 2,132,189 1,982,067 2,005,250 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 143,606 150,885 197,846 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.31 % 1.22 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 213.04 169.70 89.98 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.61 0.72 1.14 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 0.62 1.08 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.81 0.93 1.57 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.43 % 0.51 % 0.80 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.48 0.56 0.87 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 3.40 % 3.53 % 4.58 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 5.61 5.72 8.38 (1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.1 million, $0.3 million, and $0.5 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 26,087 $ 22,299 $ 21,013 $ 22,299 $ 20,509 Provision 3,573 4,355 1,806 7,928 2,582 Charge-offs (160 ) (1,221 ) (966 ) (1,381 ) (1,499 ) Recoveries 223 654 689 877 950 Ending balance $ 29,723 $ 26,087 $ 22,542 $ 29,723 $ 22,542 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (63 ) $ 567 $ 277 $ 504 $ 549 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) 3 172 (238 ) 175 (42 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) (66 ) 395 515 329 591 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,265,032 $ 2,141,031 $ 2,196,934 $ 2,203,031 $ 2,180,722 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 2,117,131 1,984,066 1,990,015 2,050,377 1,968,147 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 147,901 156,965 206,919 152,654 212,575 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * (0.01 )% 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) — 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.02 — Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) (0.18 ) 1.01 1.00 0.43 0.56 * Annualized measure.

(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary As of or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 7,419 $ 6,221 $ 14,605 $ 13,640 $ 33,341 Earnings per share - Basic 0.27 0.23 0.81 0.50 1.85 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.27 0.23 0.81 0.50 1.85 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A N/A $ 11,126 N/A $ 25,162 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1) N/A N/A 0.62 N/A 1.40 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1) N/A N/A 0.62 N/A 1.40 Book value per share $ 12.67 $ 12.38 $ 18.85 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 27,457,306 18,027,512 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.49 % 4.00 % 4.36 % 3.74 % 4.40 % Efficiency ratio 62.74 64.01 58.59 63.37 55.30 Loan to deposit ratio 75.48 78.12 79.43 Return on average assets * 0.86 % 0.78 % 1.81 % 0.82 % 2.06 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 8.56 7.29 17.25 7.93 19.45 C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) N/A N/A 1.38 % N/A 1.56 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A N/A 13.14 N/A 14.68 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted net income (2) $ 8,218 $ 8,379 $ 14,308 $ 16,597 $ 28,667 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2) 0.30 0.30 0.79 0.60 1.59 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2) 0.30 0.30 0.79 0.60 1.59 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.68 $ 11.38 $ 17.28 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 3.55 % 4.06 % 4.44 % 3.79 % 4.48 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 61.93 63.20 57.74 62.56 54.51 Adjusted return on average assets * (2) 0.95 % 1.05 % 1.77 % 1.00 % 1.77 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2) 9.49 9.81 16.90 9.65 16.72 Return on average tangible common equity * (2) 9.29 % 7.92 % 18.84 % 8.61 % 21.23 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2) N/A N/A 14.35 N/A 16.02 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2) 10.29 10.67 18.46 10.48 18.25 * Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

N/A Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ 7,419 $ 6,221 $ 14,605 $ 13,640 $ 33,341 C Corp equivalent adjustment (2) — — (3,479 ) — (8,179 ) C Corp equivalent net income (2) 7,419 6,221 11,126 13,640 25,162 Adjustments: Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1) — — (14 ) — 536 Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans (609 ) (848 ) (3,316 ) (1,457 ) (3,316 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment (508 ) (2,171 ) (1,120 ) (2,679 ) (2,122 ) Total adjustments (1,117 ) (3,019 ) (4,450 ) (4,136 ) (4,902 ) Tax effect of adjustments 318 861 1,268 1,179 1,397 Less adjustments after tax effect (799 ) (2,158 ) (3,182 ) (2,957 ) (3,505 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,218 $ 8,379 $ 14,308 $ 16,597 $ 28,667 Average assets $ 3,453,149 $ 3,188,743 $ 3,236,353 $ 3,320,946 $ 3,234,831 Return on average assets * 0.86 % 0.78 % 1.81 % 0.82 2.06 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2) N/A N/A 1.38 N/A 1.56 Adjusted return on average assets * 0.95 1.05 1.77 1.00 1.77 * Annualized measure.

(1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.

(2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

N/A Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020

2020

2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Numerator: Net income $ 7,419 $ 6,221 $ 14,605 $ 13,640 $ 33,341 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (19 ) (15 ) — (34 ) — Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 7,400 $ 6,206 $ 14,605 $ 13,606 $ 33,341 C Corp equivalent net income (3) N/A N/A $ 11,126 N/A $ 25,162 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3) N/A N/A — N/A — Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3) N/A N/A $ 11,126 N/A $ 25,162 Adjusted net income $ 8,218 $ 8,379 $ 14,308 $ 16,597 $ 28,667 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (22 ) (19 ) — (41 ) — Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 8,196 $ 8,360 $ 14,308 $ 16,556 $ 28,667 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 $ 27,457,306 $ 18,027,512 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2) — — — — — Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 $ 27,457,306 $ 18,027,512 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.81 $ 0.50 $ 1.85 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.81 $ 0.50 $ 1.85 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3) N/A N/A $ 0.62 N/A $ 1.40 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3) N/A N/A $ 0.62 N/A $ 1.40 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.79 $ 0.60 $ 1.59 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.79 $ 0.60 $ 1.59 (1) The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.

(2) Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and during the six months ended June 30, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

N/A Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 28,908 $ 30,662 $ 33,931 $ 59,570 $ 68,383 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 483 463 606 946 1,216 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 29,391 $ 31,125 $ 34,537 $ 60,516 $ 69,599 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.49 % 4.00 % 4.36 % 3.74 % 4.40 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.05 0.08 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.55 % 4.06 % 4.44 % 3.79 % 4.48 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,315,561 $ 3,063,086 $ 3,111,395 $ 3,189,323 $ 3,108,322 * Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 23,499 $ 23,307 $ 24,561 $ 46,806 $ 46,773 Less: amortization of intangible assets 305 317 376 622 752 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 23,194 $ 22,990 $ 24,185 $ 46,184 $ 46,021 Net interest income $ 28,908 $ 30,662 $ 33,931 $ 59,570 $ 68,383 Total noninterest income 8,060 5,252 7,346 13,312 14,833 Operating revenue 36,968 35,914 41,277 72,882 83,216 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 483 463 606 946 1,216 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 37,451 $ 36,377 $ 41,883 $ 73,828 $ 84,432 Efficiency ratio 62.74 % 64.01 % 58.59 % 63.37 % 55.30 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 61.93 63.20 57.74 62.56 54.51 (1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 347,840 $ 339,813 $ 339,870 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,408 3,713 4,701 Tangible common equity $ 320,812 $ 312,480 $ 311,549 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,501,412 $ 3,213,109 $ 3,224,160 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,408 3,713 4,701 Tangible assets $ 3,474,384 $ 3,185,776 $ 3,195,839 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.93 % 10.58 % 10.54 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.23 9.81 9.75 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 18,027,512 Book value per share $ 12.67 $ 12.38 $ 18.85 Tangible book value per share 11.68 11.38 17.28

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 346,540 $ 341,519 $ 338,613 $ 344,030 $ 342,861 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 3,589 3,898 4,919 3,743 5,109 Average tangible common equity $ 319,331 $ 314,001 $ 310,074 $ 316,667 $ 314,132 Net income $ 7,419 $ 6,221 $ 14,605 $ 13,640 $ 33,341 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A N/A 11,126 N/A 25,162 Adjusted net income 8,218 8,379 14,308 16,597 28,667 Return on average stockholders' equity * 8.56 % 7.29 % 17.25 % 7.93 % 19.45 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A N/A 13.14 N/A 14.68 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 9.49 9.81 16.90 9.65 16.72 Return on average tangible common equity * 9.29 % 7.92 % 18.84 % 8.61 % 21.23 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) N/A N/A 14.35 N/A 16.02 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 10.29 10.67 18.46 10.48 18.25 * Annualized measure.

(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.

N/A Not applicable.



