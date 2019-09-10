Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  HC Group Inc    8292   KYG4364T1013

HC GROUP INC

(8292)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HC : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HC GROUP INC.

慧聰集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02280)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by HC Group Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company has been informed by Mr. Liu Jun, the chairman of the Company, that he has acquired 100,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 0.009% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) from the market at an aggregate consideration of HK$258,125 on 10 September 2019.

Immediately following completion of the acquisition, Mr. Liu Jun holds 50,020,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 4.464% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement).

By Order of the Board

HC GROUP INC.

Liu Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Mr. Liu Jun (Executive Director and Chairman)

Mr. Zhang Yonghong (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liu Xiaodong (Executive Director and President)

Mr. Guo Fansheng (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Li Jianguang (Non-executive Director) Mr. Sun Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhang Ke (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhang Tim Tianwei (Independent Non-executive Director) Ms. Qi Yan (Independent Non-executive Director)

Disclaimer

HC International Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 11:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HC GROUP INC
07:27aHC : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a director
PU
05/31HC : chairman Liu Jun buys more shares
AQ
04/10HC : HCT appoints new CEO after Emir Adigzel steps down
AQ
01/21HC : expects 170+% increase in year revenue
AQ
2017HC INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement appointment of president of the group
PU
2017HC INTERNATIONAL : Change of independent non-executive director and members of c..
PU
2017HC INTERNATIONAL : Partial redemption of the hk $ 780,000,000 5.00 per cent. con..
PU
2017HC INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Retrun
PU
2017HC INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting.
PU
2017HC INTERNATIONAL : Notice of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 16 561 M
EBIT 2019 468 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 2 596 M
Chart HC GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
HC Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HC GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,95  CNY
Last Close Price 2,32  CNY
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yonghong Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Dong Liu President & Executive Director
Jun Liu Chairman
Wee Ong Lee Chief Financial Officer
Gang Guo Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HC GROUP INC-42.44%365
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING29.70%462 863
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%53 590
JD.COM50.41%45 925
SHOPIFY INC (US)159.06%40 374
PINDUODUO INC55.88%40 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group