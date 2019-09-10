HC : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HC GROUP INC.

慧聰集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02280)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by HC Group Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company has been informed by Mr. Liu Jun, the chairman of the Company, that he has acquired 100,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 0.009% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement) from the market at an aggregate consideration of HK$258,125 on 10 September 2019.

Immediately following completion of the acquisition, Mr. Liu Jun holds 50,020,000 shares of the Company (representing approximately 4.464% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement).

By Order of the Board

HC GROUP INC.

Liu Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Mr. Liu Jun (Executive Director and Chairman)

Mr. Zhang Yonghong (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Liu Xiaodong (Executive Director and President)

Mr. Guo Fansheng (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Li Jianguang (Non-executive Director) Mr. Sun Yang (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhang Ke (Independent Non-executive Director)

Mr. Zhang Tim Tianwei (Independent Non-executive Director) Ms. Qi Yan (Independent Non-executive Director)