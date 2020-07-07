HC Surgical Specialists : Transfer of Treasury Shares Download PDF

Log in
07/07/2020 | 07:44am EDT

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore Registration No. 201533429G

FURTHER UPDATE TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF 13 MAY 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "HCSS Group") refers to its announcement made on 13 May 2020 relating to the complaint against Dr Ong Kian Peng Julian ("Dr Ong") progressing to the Disciplinary Tribunal of the Singapore Medical Council ("SMC").

The Board would like to announce that it was informed by Dr Ong on 18 June 2020 that the SMC Interim Orders Committee had made the following orders on 18 June 2020:

"With effect from 18 June 2020, the registration of Dr Ong Kian Peng Julian as a medical practitioner is to be made conditional on his compliance with the following restrictions, for a period of 18 months or until the conclusion of the inquiry or proceedings against Dr Ong under Part VII of the Medical Registration Act, whichever is sooner:

  • (a) Dr Ong is not to contact female patients for any purposes that are outside the scope of his medical practice;

  • (b) If Dr Ong needs to contact a female patient for purposes within the scope of his medical practice, the contact is to be made by a staff member of Dr Ong's clinic unless the female patient is in hospital under Dr Ong's care or at his clinic for consultation or treatment; and

  • (c) Dr Ong is not to send the personal data of his patients to any other person, whether on his own or through another person, unless this is required by his medical practice or by law."

The Company will release further announcements to update the Company's shareholders of any material developments in connection with the foregoing matter.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 19 June 2020

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 18 clinics located throughout Singapore.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Officer, at 9 Raffles Place, #17-05 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619, telephone (65) 6950 2188.

Disclaimer

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 11:43:05 UTC
