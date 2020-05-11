HC Surgical Specialists : Update on Receipt of Letter from Shareholder Download PDF

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

UPDATE ON RECEIPT OF LETTER FROM SHAREHOLDER

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as that in the Company's announcement dated 5 May 2020 in relation to the Company's receipt of letter from shareholder (the "Announcement").

The Board would like to announce that it had on 8 May 2020, through its legal advisers, WongPartnership LLP, received another letter from Ong Ying Ping ESQ, solicitors for Ms Tiong, informing the Company that Ms Tiong is giving the requisite 14 days' notice of her intention to apply to the Court under Section 216A(2) of the Companies Act, for leave to bring an action in the name and on behalf of the Company against Dr Heah in respect of the Allegation.

The Company has constituted a litigation committee and is continuing to liaise with its legal adviser in relation to the Allegation. As the matter is presently the subject of impending litigation, the Company shall not comment further, save insofar as is appropriate and necessary to update the Company's shareholders of any material developments in connection with the same as may be required under the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited's Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

10 May 2020

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3 November 2016. The Company, its subsidiaries and associated company are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 17 clinics located throughout Singapore.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in compliance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Pong Chen Yih, Chief Operating Officer, at 9 Raffles Place, #17-05 Republic Plaza Tower 1, Singapore 048619, telephone (65) 6950 2188.