Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HC2 Holdings, Inc.    HCHC

HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(HCHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HC2 :  MG Capital Encourages HC2 Stockholders to Focus on Electing a Truly Independent Slate of Director Nominees with a Value-Enhancing Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

 Calls Into Question the Board’s Late Decision to Announce an Addition to Its “Slate of Director Nominees” at the 2020 Annual Meeting Without Yet Publicly Setting a Record Date or Meeting Date

Contends the Board Failed to Adequately Disclose That Its New Intended Nominee Has Long-Standing Ties to at Least Three of the Six Incumbent Directors

Latest Move Only Strengthens MG Capital’s Commitment to Installing Its World-Class Slate, Which Has a Viable Strategy for Delivering an Estimated $9 Per Share in Value

Urges Stockholders to Vote on the GREEN Consent Card For Our Nominees, Who Have Exceptional Backgrounds From Their Tenures Working at Widely-Respected Financial Institutions and Serving on Various Public Company Boards

MG Capital Management, Ltd. (together with Percy Rockdale LLC, the nominating stockholder, and its affiliates, “MG Capital” or “we”), a significant stockholder of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) (“HC2” or the “Company”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns more than 6% of the Company’s outstanding shares, today issued a response to HC2’s April 21, 2020 announcement regarding the intended addition of Avram Glazer to its slate of nominees for election to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Michael Gorzynski, MG Capital’s founder and managing partner, commented:

“Today’s announcement, which conspicuously omits an Annual Meeting date since HC2 has not yet set one, only reinforces that the incumbent directors have no interest in listening to the voices of stockholders outside of their own insider clique. We are concerned that this prospective addition to the Board will not help change the existing culture of mismanagement and self-dealing that has destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars in stockholder value over the past six years.

While we recognize the benefit of bringing in new directors, we firmly believe that HC2 needs a reconstituted and truly independent Board right away in order to address the Company’s mounting challenges in an objective manner. Mr. Glazer, who previously ran Zapata Corporation for years prior to that business becoming Harbinger Group, has documented ties to at least three directors that date back more than a decade.12

In our view, the Board has once again demonstrated that it has no interest in changing the prior practices that brought HC2 to the brink of bankruptcy. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of two investors suing HC2 over the Company’s alleged effort to mislead stockholders by including coercive language in its Consent Revocation Statement related to the financial implications of a change in control. HC2 suggested to stockholders that if our nominees took control of the Board, HC2 might not have the capital available to pay holders of preferred securities – resulting in material financial duress. While HC2 ultimately responded to the lawsuit by granting a waiver to our nominees, the legal proceeding remains active before the Delaware Court. This latest announcement also comes following an extended period during which the Texas Department of Insurance has been examining Continental General Insurance Company’s corporate governance and related party transactions.3

We encourage all stockholders to view our consent solicitation as a real opportunity to right the many wrongs at HC2. Our slate of nominees – which possess strong public board experience and robust expertise across the sectors HC2 invests in – are firmly committed to unlocking value for long-suffering stockholders. That is why we spent months developing a strategy to deliver an estimated $9 per share in value through the elimination of corporate waste, a systematic reduction of debt, and an optimization of HC2’s portfolio around ‘crown jewel’ assets.”

Stockholders can learn about how to consent on the GREEN card by visiting www.ABetterHC2.com. The website includes additional information regarding our six director nominees and their plan for delivering an estimated $9 per share in value. As a reminder, to demonstrate alignment with stockholders, our nominees have committed to slashing director fees by 50% and compensating Michael Gorzynski $1 for his potential service as interim Chief Executive Officer.

***

We urge HC2 stockholders to consent to all three proposals on the GREEN consent card and return it in your postage-paid envelope provided. The consent deadline is May 7, 2020.

Should you have any questions or need assistance with voting, please contact Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (888) 368-0379 or (212) 257-1311 or by email at info@saratogaproxy.com.

PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT. SIGN, DATE AND RETURN YOUR FILLED OUT GREEN CONSENT CARD TODAY.

***

1 Zapata Corporation 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated July 9, 2009 (link).

2Bloomberg Businessweek, Is Zapata The Glazers' Toy?, dated July 7, 1996 (link) and HC2 Holdings, Inc. website (link).

3Institutional Investor, No One: Absolutely No One: I Wonder What Phil Falcone Is Up To?, April 20, 2020 (link).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
04:32pHC2 :  MG Capital Encourages HC2 Stockholders to Focus on Electing a Truly Indep..
BU
06:49aHC2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aHC2 Announces Avie Glazer to be Included on Slate of Director Nominees at 202..
GL
04/17HC2 : MG Capital Sets the Record Straight Following HC2's Recent Efforts to Misl..
BU
04/16HC2 : Sends Letter to Stockholders Correcting Gorzynski's Smear Campaign Disguis..
BU
04/13HC2 :  MG Capital Releases Presentation Detailing Nominees' Plan and Strategy fo..
BU
04/13HC2 Holdings Sends Letter To Stockholders Highlighting The Strengths Of The B..
GL
04/07HC2 :  MG Capital Issues Letter to HC2 Stockholders
BU
04/06Hc2 holdings files definitive consent revocation statement and sends letter t..
GL
04/02Hc2 ceo phil falcone sends letter to stockholders
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 715 M
EBIT 2020 -22,2 M
Net income 2020 -82,7 M
Debt 2020 628 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,31x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
HC2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,30  $
Last Close Price 2,39  $
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 247%
Spread / Lowest Target 247%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Alan Falcone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren H. Gfeller Non-Executive Chairman
Michael J. Sena Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Barr Independent Director
Robert V. Leffler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.10.14%103
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.33%97 832
3M COMPANY-18.56%84 253
SIEMENS AG-30.55%69 819
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.67%59 791
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.59%50 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group