HCA Healthcare : Announces More Than $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Local community partners receive grants to aid in coronavirus response

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that the HCA Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of HCA Healthcare, and a tax exempt trust affiliated with HCA Healthcare will provide more than $1 million in grants to local community organizations to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Like our colleagues that are serving on the frontlines of this crisis by providing lifesaving care to patients, local organizations are also stepping up to address the needs of their communities in remarkable ways, including emergency response, addressing food shortages and providing childcare for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare is honored to support our communities during this unprecedented time of rapidly changing needs.”

The one-time grants of $10,000 to $250,000 have been distributed to community partners that are focused on the COVID-19 emergency response and food banks, including:

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina’s Emergency and Disaster Response Fund (Asheville, North Carolina)

Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund (Houston, Texas)

Austin Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Austin’s All Together ATX Fund (Austin, Texas)

United Way of Greater Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund (Nashville, Tennessee)

United Way Galveston County Mainland (Texas City, Texas)

United Way of the Coastal Bend COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund (Corpus Christi, Texas)

Communities in Schools of San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas)

YMCA of Greater Kansas City (Kansas City, Missouri)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana (New Orleans, Louisiana)

San Antonio Food Bank (San Antonio, Texas)

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr, Texas)

North Texas Food Bank (Plano, Texas)

Tarrant Area Food Bank (Fort Worth, Texas)

“We are so honored by this gift of love,” said Natalie Jayroe, president and chief executive officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. “It is because of generous support from partners like HCA Healthcare that our staff and volunteers will be able to provide meals and emergency food in the weeks and months to come for those most impacted by this emergency.”

Additional grants will be made to HCA Healthcare community partners in Florida, Colorado and Kansas.

