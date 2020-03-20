Log in
HCA Healthcare : Details Coronavirus Efforts, Financial Plans

03/20/2020 | 07:59pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

HCA Healthcare Inc. said it has added infectious disease support and changed travel and visitor control practices in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital operator implemented tracking systems to monitor Covid-19 across its organization and in communities, and is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others "to inform national surveillance and predictive modeling."

HCA entered a credit agreement that provides for a 364-day term loan facility of up to $2 billion. There are no draw notices pending or amounts outstanding.

The company said it has suspended stock buybacks and plans to defer certain capital expenditures.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

