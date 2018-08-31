Log in
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)    HCA

HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERI (HCA)
08/31 03:32:07 pm
131.855 USD   +0.05%
03:01p HCA HEALTHCARE : Announces Agreement to Acquire Mission Health
BU
03:01p MISSION HEALTH : Signs Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By HCA He..
PR
08/31 HCA HOLDINGS (H : Ex-dividend day for
FA
HCA Healthcare : Announces Agreement to Acquire Mission Health

08/31/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) today announced a definitive agreement with Mission Health, a nonprofit North Carolina health system. Under the agreement, HCA will acquire substantially all the assets of Mission Health, for approximately $1.5 billion. The proceeds will be contributed to the nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust, whose purpose is to use those funds to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities of western North Carolina.

Under the agreement, HCA will acquire 763-bed Mission Hospital in Asheville; 80-bed CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital in Asheville; 49-bed Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion; 25-bed Angel Medical Center in Franklin; 25-bed Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard; 25-bed Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine; and 24-bed Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands.

“Mission Health is the premier healthcare system in western North Carolina, with a 130-year tradition of high quality patient care,” said Milton Johnson, HCA Healthcare’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We look forward to continuing Mission Health’s focus on excellence, and investing in western North Carolina to improve the health of the region.”

This transaction is subject to the terms and conditions of the Asset Purchase Agreement between the parties, as well as review by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, operating 178 locally managed hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 28 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA on social media.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 46 168 M
EBIT 2018 6 508 M
Net income 2018 3 385 M
Debt 2018 32 369 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 13,80
P/E ratio 2019 13,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,69x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 45 723 M
Chart HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)
Duration : Period :
HCA Holdings (Hospital Corporation America) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Milton Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel N. Hazen President & Chief Operating Officer
William B. Rutherford CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan B. Perlin Chief Medical Officer
P. Martin Paslick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)50.03%45 069
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE0.80%32 122
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.37%17 755
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.55%15 111
DAVITA-7.94%12 054
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.02%11 894
