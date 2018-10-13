HCA Healthcare : Donates $1 Million to American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), a leading healthcare provider with 178 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom, today announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist those affected by Hurricane Michael.

HCA Healthcare has 45 hospitals in Florida, including Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City. The hospital sustained significant damage and we are in the process of evaluating the impact on services. Currently, the emergency room at Gulf Coast Regional is open.

“We are seeing firsthand the devastation Hurricane Michael has caused to communities in the Florida Panhandle where many of our patients and thousands of our colleagues live,” said HCA Healthcare chairman and chief executive officer Milton Johnson. “I’m humbled by the way our colleagues in Florida are caring for our patients, the community and each other, and we’re honored to support the Red Cross’ relief efforts in Florida.”

Last month, HCA Healthcare provided $500,000 in support to the Red Cross for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in the Carolinas. Over the last several years, HCA Healthcare has provided financial support for relief efforts after several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey last year.

“The generosity of partners such as HCA Healthcare makes it possible for the Red Cross to respond at a moment’s notice with volunteers, equipment and supplies, powering our work to help people affected by Hurricane Michael in the hardest hit areas,” Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross said. “We are profoundly grateful for HCA Healthcare’s remarkable support to deliver shelter, food and hope for people in their darkest hours.”

HCA Healthcare, which has approximately 6,700 colleagues in the area spanning from Lake City, Fla. to Pensacola, confirmed the safety of all of colleagues immediately following the storm. In addition, the company has established three shelters—in Panama City, Niceville and Fort Walton Beach—for the hundreds of HCA Healthcare colleagues whose homes were significantly damaged by the storm. The company is providing pay continuation for affected HCA Healthcare colleagues in the Panama City area. HR staff is onsite in the affected areas to provide support to colleagues.

The HCA Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations—is providing grants to HCA Healthcare colleagues affected by the recent storms. Since its inception, The HCA Hope Fund has provided nearly 31,000 grants totaling more than $46 million in assistance to HCA Healthcare colleagues.

