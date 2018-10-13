HCA Healthcare : Donates $1 Million to American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), a leading healthcare provider with 178
hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care in 20 states and the
United Kingdom, today announced a donation of $1 million to the American
Red Cross to assist those affected by Hurricane Michael.
HCA Healthcare has 45 hospitals in Florida, including Gulf Coast
Regional Medical Center in Panama City. The hospital sustained
significant damage and we are in the process of evaluating the impact on
services. Currently, the emergency room at Gulf Coast Regional is open.
“We are seeing firsthand the devastation Hurricane Michael has caused to
communities in the Florida Panhandle where many of our patients and
thousands of our colleagues live,” said HCA Healthcare chairman and
chief executive officer Milton Johnson. “I’m humbled by the way our
colleagues in Florida are caring for our patients, the community and
each other, and we’re honored to support the Red Cross’ relief efforts
in Florida.”
Last month, HCA Healthcare provided $500,000 in support to the Red Cross
for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in the Carolinas. Over the last
several years, HCA Healthcare has provided financial support for relief
efforts after several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey last
year.
“The generosity of partners such as HCA Healthcare makes it possible for
the Red Cross to respond at a moment’s notice with volunteers, equipment
and supplies, powering our work to help people affected by Hurricane
Michael in the hardest hit areas,” Gail McGovern, president and CEO of
the American Red Cross said. “We are profoundly grateful for HCA
Healthcare’s remarkable support to deliver shelter, food and hope for
people in their darkest hours.”
HCA Healthcare, which has approximately 6,700 colleagues in the area
spanning from Lake City, Fla. to Pensacola, confirmed the safety of all
of colleagues immediately following the storm. In addition, the company
has established three shelters—in Panama City, Niceville and Fort Walton
Beach—for the hundreds of HCA Healthcare colleagues whose homes were
significantly damaged by the storm. The company is providing pay
continuation for affected HCA Healthcare colleagues in the Panama City
area. HR staff is onsite in the affected areas to provide support to
colleagues.
The HCA Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity
that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended
illness, injury, disaster or other special situations—is providing
grants to HCA Healthcare colleagues affected by the recent storms. Since
its inception, The HCA Hope Fund has provided nearly 31,000 grants
totaling more than $46 million in assistance to HCA Healthcare
colleagues.
For more information about The HCA Hope Fund, visit https://www.hcahopefund.com/.
