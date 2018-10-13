Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HCA Holdings (Hospital Corporation America)    HCA

HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERI (HCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HCA Healthcare : Donates $1 Million to American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 12:01am CEST

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), a leading healthcare provider with 178 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom, today announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist those affected by Hurricane Michael.

HCA Healthcare has 45 hospitals in Florida, including Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City. The hospital sustained significant damage and we are in the process of evaluating the impact on services. Currently, the emergency room at Gulf Coast Regional is open.

“We are seeing firsthand the devastation Hurricane Michael has caused to communities in the Florida Panhandle where many of our patients and thousands of our colleagues live,” said HCA Healthcare chairman and chief executive officer Milton Johnson. “I’m humbled by the way our colleagues in Florida are caring for our patients, the community and each other, and we’re honored to support the Red Cross’ relief efforts in Florida.”

Last month, HCA Healthcare provided $500,000 in support to the Red Cross for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in the Carolinas. Over the last several years, HCA Healthcare has provided financial support for relief efforts after several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey last year.

“The generosity of partners such as HCA Healthcare makes it possible for the Red Cross to respond at a moment’s notice with volunteers, equipment and supplies, powering our work to help people affected by Hurricane Michael in the hardest hit areas,” Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross said. “We are profoundly grateful for HCA Healthcare’s remarkable support to deliver shelter, food and hope for people in their darkest hours.”

HCA Healthcare, which has approximately 6,700 colleagues in the area spanning from Lake City, Fla. to Pensacola, confirmed the safety of all of colleagues immediately following the storm. In addition, the company has established three shelters—in Panama City, Niceville and Fort Walton Beach—for the hundreds of HCA Healthcare colleagues whose homes were significantly damaged by the storm. The company is providing pay continuation for affected HCA Healthcare colleagues in the Panama City area. HR staff is onsite in the affected areas to provide support to colleagues.

The HCA Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations—is providing grants to HCA Healthcare colleagues affected by the recent storms. Since its inception, The HCA Hope Fund has provided nearly 31,000 grants totaling more than $46 million in assistance to HCA Healthcare colleagues.

For more information about The HCA Hope Fund, visit https://www.hcahopefund.com/.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 178 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 28 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL COR
12:01aHCA HEALTHCARE : Donates $1 Million to American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael ..
BU
10/12HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Correction to Hurricane Michael Shutting Florida Hospital..
DJ
10/11HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Hurricane Michael Forces Florida Hospitals to Shut Down
DJ
10/04HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/01HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora An..
AQ
09/25HCA HEALTHCARE : Donates $500,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence R..
BU
09/22HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Rose Medical Center’s Eilsabet "Liz" Harms, RN, Fea..
AQ
09/18HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Op..
AQ
09/14HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of..
AQ
09/12HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Michael slams Florida, charges into Southeast 
10/10Hospital operators may feel a pinch from Hurricane Michael 
10/09Hospital groups in the green ahead of earnings announcements 
10/08OAKMARK EQUITY AND INCOME FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
10/08OAKMARK FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 46 214 M
EBIT 2018 6 509 M
Net income 2018 3 394 M
Debt 2018 32 708 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 13,74
P/E ratio 2019 13,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 45 827 M
Chart HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)
Duration : Period :
HCA Holdings (Hospital Corporation America) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Milton Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel N. Hazen President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William B. Rutherford CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan B. Perlin Chief Medical Officer
P. Martin Paslick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)50.76%45 827
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.95%74 512
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-3.14%30 457
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.48%17 145
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS1.98%13 727
DAVITA-2.88%11 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.