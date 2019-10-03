HCA Healthcare, Inc. : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA 3Q Earnings Release Call

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)

How: Live Audio over the Internet – Log on using the address link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1234730&tp_key=ab2d64f271

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site www.hcahealthcare.com.

