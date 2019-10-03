Log in
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERI

(HCA)
HCA Healthcare, Inc. : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

0
10/03/2019

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA 3Q Earnings Release Call
When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)
How: Live Audio over the Internet – Log on using the address link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1234730&tp_key=ab2d64f271

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site www.hcahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL COR
04:31pHCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/24HCA HEALTHCARE : Joins American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program
BU
09/23HCA HEALTHCARE : Names Jennifer Berres as Senior Vice President and Chief Human ..
BU
09/06HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre/HealthONE's The Medical Center of Aurora Names Ha..
AQ
09/03HCA HEALTHCARE : Launches National “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take Ba..
BU
08/30HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION A : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : to Present at September Healthcare Conferences
BU
08/08HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Named Family F..
AQ
08/05HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Fisk University and HCA Healthcare Launch HCA Healthcare ..
BU
08/02HCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : HEALTRE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50 938 M
EBIT 2019 7 173 M
Net income 2019 3 594 M
Debt 2019 33 386 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 39 244 M
Technical analysis trends HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 151,08  $
Last Close Price 115,09  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel N. Hazen President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Fearn Frist Chairman
William B. Rutherford CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan B. Perlin Chief Medical Officer
P. Martin Paslick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-7.52%41 061
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.14%82 022
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.40%20 481
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.14%16 414
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS26.50%14 414
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES25.45%13 160
