HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERI

(HCA)
HCA Healthcare, Inc. : to Present at September Healthcare Conferences

08/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conferences in September 2019.

September 4, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. (EDT) at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

September 5, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. (EDT) at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference held at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
