HCA Healthcare, Inc. : to Present at September Healthcare Conferences

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conferences in September 2019.

September 4, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. (EDT) at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

September 5, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. (EDT) at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference held at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

