HCI HAMMONIA SHIPPING AG

(HHXG)
12:35pHAMMONIA SCHIFFSHOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/02/2019 | 12:35pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2019 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten Georg
Last name(s): Liebing
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG

b) LEI
529900TJSY5NVQOOE905 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0MPF55

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.07 EUR 537153.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0700 EUR 537153.0900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
Neumühlen 9
22763 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hammonia-schiffsholding.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53001  02.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Hummel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Uibeleisen Member-Supervisory Board
Karsten Liebing Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCI HAMMONIA SHIPPING AG0
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD11.65%3 623
SEASPAN CORPORATION25.54%2 115
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%2 042
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-9.36%1 282
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD16.31%1 176
