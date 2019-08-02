HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Karsten Georg
|Last name(s):
|Liebing
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MPF55
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.07 EUR
|537153.09 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|21.0700 EUR
|537153.0900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
