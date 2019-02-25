Rafina Innovations Develops a Prototype Named Flexi Cuff for Deep Vein Thrombosis Patients

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rafina Innovations Inc. ("the Company" (OTCQB: VICA)) is pleased to announce that it has developed a product prototype to assist patients with Deep Vein Thrombosis. Deep Vein Thrombosis (“DVT”) occurs when blood clots form inside veins deep inside the body. In most cases, the clots form inside deep veins of the thigh or lower leg.



Constantinos Zertalis, Rafina’s Chairman, President and CEO, commented: "I am very excited to have this operational prototype ready for the next steps, including discussions with third parties for possible commercialization. Our R&D team, under the leadership of Dr. Hari Elangovan, has tested the current prototype on several subjects with positive feedback. We will take the next steps in our plans to validate the cuff as commercially viable.”

Rafina’s cuff prototype has several advantages. Its inflation/deflation functionality is smooth and increases blood flow as required. Noise levels are extremely low while the cuff is operating, and the cuff has a long battery life due to an innovative pump design (circa 12 hours). The product is lightweight making it very portable and it can be charged using a simple USB cable.

Mr. Zertalis added, “We believe this innovative prototype can give the Company a significant competitive advantage in the current marketplace as a result of its significantly improved battery life, lightweight design and silent operation.”

The global compression therapy market was a $3 billion market in 2016 and it is projected by year 2021 to become a $3.7 billion market. [1]

“Rafina’s prototype is a truly portable device that management expects can help to prevent post-operative DVT for moderate to high risk patients,” Zertalis concluded.

About Rafina Innovations Inc.

Rafina Innovations Inc. operates two fully owned subsidiaries: 1. HCi Viocare Technologies: developing hardware solutions aiming to empower the user by providing on demand information and enhancing living quality. The R&D center located in Glasgow, Scotland, is working on a large portfolio of cutting edge, revolutionary and disruptive technologies in the fields of Digital Health, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Diabetes, Assistive Devices, Sports & Wellbeing, and DVT. The Company has developed a unique sensing technology with the brand name Flexisense™, which uses a multitude of micro sensors to detect pressure as well as shear that is unique over other sensing technologies. The sensors are wirelessly connected to smart devices providing real time and on demand information. HCi Viocare Technologies works on a licensing business model. 2. HCi Viocare Clinics: creating the first cross-border independent chain of Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) and Diabetic Foot clinics in Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to future developments in the areas of athletic shoes and the information and performance of the Company's technology in such applications. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company has acquired its first operational Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) clinic and is continuing development efforts for its other biomedical technologies, including a "smart insole" and its Flexisense TM sensing technology with several potential applications. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its ongoing expansion and development efforts, or that it will find suitable commercialization partners for its technologies. Except as required by law, Rafina Innovations Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Rafina Innovations files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.





