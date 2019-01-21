HCL Technologies : 2030 Ecosystem Platform to Explore Societal Implications of Emerging Technology at the World Economic Forum

HCL
Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company and the
World Economic Forum’s Strategic Partner, today announced its largest
presence to date at the side-lines of World Economic Forum’s Annual
Meeting in Davos scheduled from 21st January 2019 to 25th
January 2019. The company will host a three-day event in a special
Pavilion that will feature a technology showcase, thought-leadership
programs, as well as a number of high-level networking and social events
throughout the tenure of the conference.
The overarching theme of the HCL and Fast Company programs will explore
how humanity’s relationship with technology will evolve through the next
decade of rapid innovation. HCL has partnered with Fast Company to
develop a thought-leadership track that includes three panel discussion
breakfasts. As part of the theme of Human-Machine Harmony, HCL is
launching the HCL 2030 Platform, together with its ecosystem of partners
and stakeholders, that will conduct in-depth explorations and
discussions with leading innovators and future leaders driving change
across digital technologies, disruption in banking and financial
services, the human capital equation, and the future of product
innovation. Fast Company will leverage the HCL Pavilion to host expert
panels, conduct in-depth interviews, and share compelling stories
focused on global innovation and solutions.
The HCL Pavilion will also include a Tech Showcase Zone, representing
transformational examples of how technology – such as AI, Automation,
Machine Vision, and Brain Computing – has impacted human lives. HCL will
use the Pavilion as a location for nightly special events, including
celebrations of technology enabling diversity, technology’s
transformational role in sports, and global philanthropy.
“HCL has been a Strategic Partner of the World Economic Forum for over a
decade, and we have been working very closely with the Forum to
contribute and collaborate on the most pressing challenges and
opportunities facing society and the global economy today. Hosting a
series of dialogues around the Annual Meeting is a very exciting new
step we are taking on this journey,” said C Vijayakumar, President &
CEO, HCL Technologies. “Going forward, we believe that the Fourth
Industrial Revolution will need the interface of technology to solve
some of the world’s hardest problems, and, having worked closely on ways
to close this gap in the human / technology equation, we welcome this
opportunity to showcase our efforts among the world’s leading minds
gathering at Davos this year.”
For more information, visit: https://www.hcltech.com/world-economic-forum-2019.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps
global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through
Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 43 countries and
has consolidated revenues of US$8.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th
September 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of
services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1
encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications,
Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCE™
Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them
'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and
outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT
WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive
business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy
is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build
products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of
integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to
provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals
including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media,
Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil
& Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and
Government. With 127,875 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL
focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships
Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital
intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most
influential leaders, companies and thinkers toward the future. Since
2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial
and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors
(ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine Of The Year,” Adweek’s Hot
List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10
silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The
editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith.
Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto
Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found
online at www.fastcompany.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190120005033/en/