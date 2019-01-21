HCL Technologies : 2030 Ecosystem Platform to Explore Societal Implications of Emerging Technology at the World Economic Forum

Log in
01/21/2019 | 02:27am EST

Partners with Fast Company, the leading editorial voice on innovation

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company and the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Partner, today announced its largest presence to date at the side-lines of World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos scheduled from 21st January 2019 to 25th January 2019. The company will host a three-day event in a special Pavilion that will feature a technology showcase, thought-leadership programs, as well as a number of high-level networking and social events throughout the tenure of the conference.

The overarching theme of the HCL and Fast Company programs will explore how humanity’s relationship with technology will evolve through the next decade of rapid innovation. HCL has partnered with Fast Company to develop a thought-leadership track that includes three panel discussion breakfasts. As part of the theme of Human-Machine Harmony, HCL is launching the HCL 2030 Platform, together with its ecosystem of partners and stakeholders, that will conduct in-depth explorations and discussions with leading innovators and future leaders driving change across digital technologies, disruption in banking and financial services, the human capital equation, and the future of product innovation. Fast Company will leverage the HCL Pavilion to host expert panels, conduct in-depth interviews, and share compelling stories focused on global innovation and solutions.

The HCL Pavilion will also include a Tech Showcase Zone, representing transformational examples of how technology – such as AI, Automation, Machine Vision, and Brain Computing – has impacted human lives. HCL will use the Pavilion as a location for nightly special events, including celebrations of technology enabling diversity, technology’s transformational role in sports, and global philanthropy.

“HCL has been a Strategic Partner of the World Economic Forum for over a decade, and we have been working very closely with the Forum to contribute and collaborate on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing society and the global economy today. Hosting a series of dialogues around the Annual Meeting is a very exciting new step we are taking on this journey,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies. “Going forward, we believe that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will need the interface of technology to solve some of the world’s hardest problems, and, having worked closely on ways to close this gap in the human / technology equation, we welcome this opportunity to showcase our efforts among the world’s leading minds gathering at Davos this year.”

For more information, visit: https://www.hcltech.com/world-economic-forum-2019.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 43 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$8.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th September 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCE™ Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 127,875 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers toward the future. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine Of The Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2019
