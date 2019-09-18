HCL Technologies : Aperam Selects HCL Technologies to Transform End-user Experience

HCL to transform the end-user experience and IT operations for Aperam through best-in-class services based on artificial Intelligence and automation

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel. By partnering with HCL, Aperam aims to significantly enhance its employees’ end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam has customers in over 40 countries and employs about 9,800 employees globally. HCL will be providing a 24x7 multi-channel multilingual IT service desk for Aperam’s end users, using its AI-enabled cognitive virtual assistant, DRYiCE™ Lucy, to provide first-line support. Increased automation and the use of predictive analytics will significantly reduce resolution times and help transform Aperam into a true next-generation digital workplace. In order to ensure that Aperam is realizing full value from all its IT suppliers, HCL will also be establishing an end-to-end service integration framework.

“As part of Phase 3 of the Leadership Journey® – the transformation program – we want to further transform the business and address next-generation needs of Aperam’s customers through new technologies, automation, digitalization and a fully connected organization,” said Sandeep Jalan, Chief Financial Officer, Aperam. “Enhancing the employee user experience and improved IT service integration are key elements of this transformation program, and we believe that HCL’s innovation and transformational expertise in these areas will prove value.”

“Our engagement with Aperam demonstrates how HCL can enable IT transformation through its Mode 1-2-3 strategy,” said Sandeep K Saxena, Executive Vice President – UK Ireland, France & Benelux, ITO, HCL Technologies. “Through our best-in-class AI and automation capabilities, and our service integration framework, Aperam will be able to be supported by innovative end users’ chatbot to transform its IT operations and deliver tomorrow’s technology experience, today.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005371/en/