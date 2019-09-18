Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  HCL Technologies    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

(HCLTECH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HCL Technologies : Aperam Selects HCL Technologies to Transform End-user Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:45am EDT

HCL to transform the end-user experience and IT operations for Aperam through best-in-class services based on artificial Intelligence and automation

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced it has secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel. By partnering with HCL, Aperam aims to significantly enhance its employees’ end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam has customers in over 40 countries and employs about 9,800 employees globally. HCL will be providing a 24x7 multi-channel multilingual IT service desk for Aperam’s end users, using its AI-enabled cognitive virtual assistant, DRYiCE™ Lucy, to provide first-line support. Increased automation and the use of predictive analytics will significantly reduce resolution times and help transform Aperam into a true next-generation digital workplace. In order to ensure that Aperam is realizing full value from all its IT suppliers, HCL will also be establishing an end-to-end service integration framework.

“As part of Phase 3 of the Leadership Journey® – the transformation program – we want to further transform the business and address next-generation needs of Aperam’s customers through new technologies, automation, digitalization and a fully connected organization,” said Sandeep Jalan, Chief Financial Officer, Aperam. “Enhancing the employee user experience and improved IT service integration are key elements of this transformation program, and we believe that HCL’s innovation and transformational expertise in these areas will prove value.”

“Our engagement with Aperam demonstrates how HCL can enable IT transformation through its Mode 1-2-3 strategy,” said Sandeep K Saxena, Executive Vice President – UK Ireland, France & Benelux, ITO, HCL Technologies. “Through our best-in-class AI and automation capabilities, and our service integration framework, Aperam will be able to be supported by innovative end users’ chatbot to transform its IT operations and deliver tomorrow’s technology experience, today.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HCL TECHNOLOGIES
04:45aHCL TECHNOLOGIES : Aperam Selects HCL Technologies to Transform End-user Experie..
BU
09/05HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Receives mulesoft's apac growth and emerging partner of the y..
AQ
08/14HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/08HCL TECHNOLOGIES : and NLC Insurance Companies Roll-out Guidewire InsurancePlatf..
BU
07/01HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Close of Acquisition of Select IBM Products
BU
06/22Tech Mahindra, HCL, Motorola Solutions, Extreme Networks
AQ
06/19HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner
BU
06/12HCL TECHNOLOGIES : partners with Google Cloud
AQ
06/12HCL TECHNOLOGIES : presents multi-band mobile backhaul solution
AQ
05/29Indian IT firms looks homeward as digital transformation kicks in
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 700 B
EBIT 2020 130 B
Net income 2020 102 B
Finance 2020 78 652 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 1 432 B
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 199,05  INR
Last Close Price 1 055,85  INR
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Vijayakumar President & Chief Executive Officer
Shiv Nadar Chairman, Chief Strategy Officer & MD
Prateek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Kalyan Kumar B. Chief Technology Officer-IT Services & VP
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES9.49%20 032
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.10%125 971
ACCENTURE38.25%124 211
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.13%111 408
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.63%68 923
VMWARE, INC.12.15%62 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group