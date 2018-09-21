HCL Technologies : Asda Selects HCL Technologies to Help Drive IT Transformation

HCL
Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today
announced that it has been selected to help drive IT transformation at
the UK’s third-largest grocery retailer, Asda.
The three-year application services contract will see HCL transform
Asda’s IT Application Services with a new DevOps delivery model to drive
data and analytics and support back-office applications through the full
lifecycle of development, testing and support. HCL will also build a
central data management platform to enable Asda to improve its insight
and analytics capabilities.
Asda operates more than 600 stores across the UK, employing over 135,000
people. Asda wanted to adopt a more agile approach towards application
development and testing. This would allow the company to respond faster
to business requirements and reduce time to market, while driving better
user experience and satisfaction. HCL was selected due to its extensive
expertise in successfully delivering similar large scale IT
transformation and its proven data analytics capabilities.
“As organizations embark on a digital transformation with technology
increasingly driving the business, it’s critical that we have the
agility to respond quickly to changing needs, particularly in
capabilities such as Data and Analytics,” said Phil Tenney, CIO at
Asda. “HCL offered the right blend of capabilities,
experience, quality and value to help us drive the level of
transformation we needed. We also identified a strong cultural fit
between our two teams, which will be indispensable as we work
side-by-side in the new DevOps delivery model. We’re looking forward to
working with HCL on our Application Services, through its focus on
continuous improvement and unique expertise that will help our teams
keep up with the latest industry trends, technologies and tools.”
“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work so closely with Asda as
it embarks on transforming its data and analytics capabilities,” said Ashish
Gupta, Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies. “Today’s
grocery retail market is highly competitive and the increasing trend
towards online shopping and in-store digitalization puts more pressure
than ever on IT to accelerate innovation. This deal is a fantastic
endorsement of HCL’s next-generation application services and ability to
drive major transformations.”
