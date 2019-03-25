HCL Technologies : Everest Group Names HCL A ‘Leader' And ‘Star Performer' In Cloud Enablement Services Peak Matrix Assessment 2019

Noida, India- March 25th 2019- HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading technology company, has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group's Cloud Enablement Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019. Everest Group assessed the global cloud enablement service providers and HCL was named a 'Leader' for the second consecutive time, and a 'Star Performer' for the first time amongst the 24 companies evaluated at a global level.

HCL's formidable experience in driving higher value by providing contextual solutions tailored to customized client's requirements, has led to the company receiving accolades. HCL has been performing well on the assessment metrics ranging from the impact created in the market to the capability to deliver services successfully and in a trusted manner to its customers.

HCL firmly believes that its Center of Excellence (CoE), strategic partner collaboration and intellectual property are some of its distinctive strengths that lead towards success in the arena of cloud computing services. Its CoE is a dedicated business unit which focusses on thought leadership, competencies and domain solutions in the cloud arena.

'HCL Technologies' Cloud Services (Hybrid Cloud and Cloud Native Services) aims at providing transformational and differentiated services across all industry verticals. We envision ourselves to be the strategic partner of our clients and provide them with the various cloud enablement services such as cloud consulting, assessment, cloud implementation and migration, and cloud management operations cutting across IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. This achievement has highlighted our commitment and dedication towards aligning our teams to design tailored solutions towards complex enterprise requirements,' said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President & CTO IT Services, HCL Technologies.

'Cloud is now a strategic enabler of enterprise digital transformation initiatives. In addition to building technical capabilities, it has become imperative for service providers to build client-specific adoption roadmaps that help enable digital initiatives in a risk-free manner. HCL Cloud Services has built a strong hybrid cloud enablement portfolio with credible investments in differentiated next-generation stacks and cloud-native capabilities. This, along with HCL's ability to demonstrate on-the-ground client impact leveraging its experience in this space, has helped it achieve Leader and Star Performer designations in the assessment,' said Jimit Arora, Partner, Everest Group

