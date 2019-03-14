HCL Technologies : Everest Group Names Hcl A ‘leader' In Medical Device Engineering Services Peak Matrix ™ Assessment 2019

Noida, India - 14th March 2019: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's report, Medical Device Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019: Navigating the Innovation and Compliance Conundrum. The report highlights HCL's ability to deliver end-to-end engagements and while reinforcing HCL's unique partnership-approach with customers and its high levels of involvement in product ideation and design.

'New age technologies, especially Digital, Cloud, and IoT are transforming the global medical devices industry. Partnering with these organizations in enabling their transformation by leveraging HCL's expertise in Digital, Cloud, Analytics and IoT is an important aspect of HCL's growth in Medical Devices engineering. Combined with capabilities in AI, AR/VR, our experience in product development and platform engineering, and our deep understanding of the medical devices space, HCL delivers tangible business value to customers. This reflects in our Leader status in Everest Group's Medical Device Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019,' said GH Rao, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies Ltd.

HCL's product development and platform engineering services enable Medical Device companies to transform their business by driving innovation and product modernization. As a business partner, HCL helps these companies enjoy quicker time-to-market while creating new revenue streams and meeting regulatory demands. According to Everest Group, HCL provides Medical Device companies a strong combination of technical expertise and deep understanding of the domain. Everest Group recognises HCL's success in expanding the scope of its client partnerships by proactively adopting new age digital technologies such as IoT, AI and AR/VR into its client engagements to improve patient care and reduce the cost of care. The report highlights HCL's focused infrastructure investments in labs and innovation centres, which according to Everest Group makes HCL the 'Partner of Choice' for its customers.

'Service providers have a crucial role to play in helping medical device companies navigate through the challenges of complying with evolving regulations, optimizing product development costs, and embracing digital technologies. Enterprises expect them to not only provide the engineering headcounts, but to also offer domain expertise, best practices from other industries, and reusable frameworks/accelerators. A balanced combination of technical capability and domain know-how, proactiveness in showcasing its internally-developed accelerators and PoCs, and willingness to engage via emerging business models have helped HCL Technologies emerge as a Leader in Everest Group's recently concluded PEAK Matrix™ assessment for Medical Device Engineering Services,' said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group.

For this study, Everest Group evaluated 12 leading service providers on two broad parameters - Vision & Capability which measures ability to deliver services successfully, and Market Impact which measures impact created in the market.

