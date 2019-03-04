HCL Technologies : Gartner names HCL Technologies as a Leader for Managed Workplace Services in North America

Noida, India, - 4th March 2019 - HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader among 21 companies that were analysed for the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (MWS) in North America [1]. HCL received this leadership recognition for its Digital Workplace Services. HCL has also been positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders' Quadrant.

HCL offers cutting edge employee-centric technologies in the categories of Cognitive Bots, Enterprise Mobility, User Centric Communications & Collaboration, Enterprise Gamification, Workplace Analytics and Enterprise Social Collaboration.

'I believe this evaluation is a reflection of the employee-focussed, digital-centric approach that we have taken to build and deliver the third generation of workplaces. Our focus has been to create smart, agile, scalable, and collaborative ecosystems, that enhance productivity and reshape the workplace experience,' said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President & CTO IT Services, HCL Technologies. 'Our commitment has been to build right-sized infrastructure and support, empowering high-performance and dynamic workplaces.'

HCL offers digital workplace services through its SMART Workplace Model that has four cohesive pillars:

Smart IT - focuses on assessing and transforming the user experience at every touch point and interaction

Smart Machines - infuses self-detection and healing capabilities in workplace assets

Smart Users- leverages cognitive bots for contextual and omni-channel access & self-service

Smart Spaces - expand traditional workplace boundaries by leveraging the power of wearables and IoT.

HCL's MWS strategy is to deliver enterprise-ready, consumer-like experiences. End users can access services anywhere through digital workplace technology that understands business context and is enabled through machine-user collaboration.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, 14 January 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a purpose.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 months ended 31st December 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes', 'strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies/entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

