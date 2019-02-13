HCL Technologies : HCL) has won ‘NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Awards 2018' in Co-creation category

Noida, India, 13th February, 2019- HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has announced that it is a proud winner of the NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Awards 2018' in Co-creation category. HCL received this recognition for helping its customer, a leading multinational bank and Financial Services company bring in customer-centricity with an innovative digital transformation of its Asset Management business.

With the support of HCL Technologies, it set up an exclusive team to create a platform with a unique design language, for a unified and compelling customer experience, leveraging the latest advanced open source technologies. The team delivered a new and intuitive client-centric experience across platforms by designing user-friendly and futuristic applications incorporating centred design, agile delivery, an innovative platform built on open source, and the introduction of AI and Robotics.

'This award recognizes our commitment to simplify, digitize and re-invent our operating model for next-gen banking. We are proud to be a part of the bank's groundbreaking effort to transform its Asset management business,' said Rahul Singh, President and Global Head - Financial Services, HCL Technologies. 'We believe it is our collaborative approach, co-innovation lab offerings and technical excellence that have helped deliver a superior customer experience.'

'We congratulate HCL technologies on winning the 'NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Award 2018,' said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP NASSCOM. 'HCL has always been at the center-stage of innovative digital transformation and their work with the customer to bring new and intuitive client-centric experience across platforms by designing user-friendly and futuristic applications is nothing short of exemplary. This is a perfect example of utilization of the latest advanced open source technologies for a unified and compelling customer experience.'

NASSCOM recognizes all Technology and IT firms in India in the area of IT services, BPM, Products, ER&D services, eCommerce. This award was won against incredibly strong competition for the inaugural Co-innovation category. The winners were announced on Oct 04th at Bangalore, Leela Palace.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes',' strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

