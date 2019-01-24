Log in
HCL TECHNOLOGIES (HCLTECH)
HCL Technologies : Honors Humanitarian Leaders at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos

01/24/2019 | 04:09am EST

Company Launches First Annual Goodwill Champions to Commend Leaders in Youth Development, Women Empowerment, and Society-at-Large

Davos, Switzerland - January 24, 2019 - HCL Technologies, a global technology company, today announced its Goodwill Champions Awards Night to honor humanitarian leaders from around the world. The event will take place on January 24th, 2019, at the HCL Pavilion in Davos and will celebrate these heroic organizations committed to pursuing distinct noble causes, primarily focused on global education, youth development, and women empowerment. This is the first year the awards have been presented, and HCL Technologies plans to issue them each year in a global forum.

The award recipients are Katja Iversen, CEO of Women Deliver, which advocates for global investments in gender equality and health; Olajumoke Adekege, Founder of Young Business Agency, which provides employability skills training and recruitment services to young job seekers globally; Chiara Tiles, Founder of We Do it Together - which produces films, documentaries, TV, and other forms of media, uniquely dedicated to the empowerment of women; Baillie Aaron, Founder and Chief Executive of Spark Inside - a pioneer in the use of education and professional coaching for juvenile prisoners; Jane Hunt, CEO of The Front Project, which strives for better early childhood education, health, and development; and Justin Cooper, Director and Trustee for The Varkey Foundation, which commits to changing the world through global education. Each awardee was chosen through the lens of HCL's values and the positive influence and unique transformation made in their communities over the past year. In addition, each winner was commended for bringing a level of entrepreneurship to their endeavors.

'HCL has a strong focus on advancing our ecosystem efforts with creative philanthropy, and commitments that the world needs. It is one of our many pursuits to also encourage unique ideas and programs dedicated to humanitarian causes,' said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Executive Director & CEO, HCL Corporation | Vice Chairperson, HCL Technologies | Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation. 'These honorable organizations exemplify the positive force of change that the world needs, and we are honored to commend them for their achievements.'

The awards fit into HCL's history of philanthropic endeavors and commitment to the core belief of touching lives. In addition, the awards reflect the overarching theme of the HCL programs at WEF that explore how humanity's relationship with technology will evolve through the next decade of rapid innovation. As part of the theme of Human-Machine Harmony, HCL is launching the HCL 2030 Platform, together with its ecosystem of partners and stakeholders, that will conduct in-depth explorations and discussions with leading innovators and future leaders driving change across digital technologies, disruption in banking and financial services, the human capital equation, and the future of product innovation.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 43 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th September, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 127,875 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Media Contact:

Anne Coyle

HCL Technologies

Anne.Coyle@HCL.com

Disclaimer

HCL Technologies Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 09:08:02 UTC
