HCL Technologies : Recognized as a Top Employer in the UK for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year

HCL
Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been
named a Top Employer in the United Kingdom for the thirteenth
consecutive year in recognition of its best-in-class employee engagement
and people practices. The Top
Employers Institute recognizes leading employers from around the
world; those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and
develop talent at all levels of the organization, and which strive to
continuously optimize employment practices.
The Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognizing
excellence in people practices. Established more than 25 years ago, the
Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,500 organizations in 118
countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of
over 6,000,000 employees globally. HCL successfully met the required
standard to achieve the certification after being assessed for its
talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning &
development, performance management, leadership development, career &
succession management, compensation & benefits and culture.
HCL received this prestigious award at Hilton in London, on the 31st
January 2019 from the Top Employers Institute. David Plink, CEO for
the Top Employers Institute, said, “We believe that the 2019
Certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and
encourage the development of these practices by putting their people
first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their
outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are
recognised as an employer of choice.”
“It is testament to HCL’s employee first culture that we have been
recognized as a Top Employer in the UK for the thirteenth consecutive
year. At HCL we have a strong culture of trust and transparency, which
enables us to facilitate growth, learning and excellence. Employee
empowerment and engagement is central to our ongoing growth and business
success, meaning we recognize the importance in continuing to invest in
our people,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL
Technologies.
Since 2007, HCL has been consistently recognized among UK’s best
employers. HCL’s unique IdeapreneurshipTM
culture fosters grass-root innovation, providing an opportunity to
1,32,328 ideapreneurs to ideate, collaborate and create everyday
innovative ideas to solve customer’s business problems. It is based on
the fundamental belief of inverting the organizational pyramid and
engaging, enabling & empowering the front-line employees who are best
placed to appreciate & understand the customers’ business and shape the
roadmap to enhance the ‘value zone’ created in every interaction they
have.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps
global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through
Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and
has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st
December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of
services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1
encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications,
Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM
Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them
'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and
outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT
WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive
business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy
is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build
products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of
integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to
provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals
including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media,
Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil
& Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and
Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL
focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships
Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which
involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such
forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of
historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking
statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the
words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity',
'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and
uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited
to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory
proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth,
intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and
consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost
advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our
services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain
highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets
in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on
fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration,
restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international
operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas,
disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully
complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand
development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the
success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic
investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political
instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring
companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual
property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions
affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the
forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and
issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a
representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective
and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking
statements made herein are based on information presently available to
the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time
by or on behalf of the Company.
