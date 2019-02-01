HCL Technologies : Recognized as a Top Employer in the UK for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been named a Top Employer in the United Kingdom for the thirteenth consecutive year in recognition of its best-in-class employee engagement and people practices. The Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers from around the world; those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent at all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority in recognizing excellence in people practices. Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,500 organizations in 118 countries. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 6,000,000 employees globally. HCL successfully met the required standard to achieve the certification after being assessed for its talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning & development, performance management, leadership development, career & succession management, compensation & benefits and culture.

HCL received this prestigious award at Hilton in London, on the 31st January 2019 from the Top Employers Institute. David Plink, CEO for the Top Employers Institute, said, “We believe that the 2019 Certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice.”

“It is testament to HCL’s employee first culture that we have been recognized as a Top Employer in the UK for the thirteenth consecutive year. At HCL we have a strong culture of trust and transparency, which enables us to facilitate growth, learning and excellence. Employee empowerment and engagement is central to our ongoing growth and business success, meaning we recognize the importance in continuing to invest in our people,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

Since 2007, HCL has been consistently recognized among UK’s best employers. HCL’s unique IdeapreneurshipTM culture fosters grass-root innovation, providing an opportunity to 1,32,328 ideapreneurs to ideate, collaborate and create everyday innovative ideas to solve customer’s business problems. It is based on the fundamental belief of inverting the organizational pyramid and engaging, enabling & empowering the front-line employees who are best placed to appreciate & understand the customers’ business and shape the roadmap to enhance the ‘value zone’ created in every interaction they have.

