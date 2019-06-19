Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  HCL Technologies    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

(HCLTECH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 06/18
1089.6 INR   +1.37%
03:53aHCL TECHNOLOGIES : Selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner
BU
05/23UPGUARD INCIDENT : HCL Response
AQ
05/16HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HCL Technologies : Selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 03:53am EDT

Partnership aims to deliver world class experiences to fans, players, clubs and grass roots cricket ecosystem

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Cricket Australia (CA) have today announced a multi-year partnership, with HCL being chosen as the Digital Technology Partner of CA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005284/en/

HCL Technologies and Cricket Australia exchanging mementos to announce digital partnership. Standing ...

HCL Technologies and Cricket Australia exchanging mementos to announce digital partnership. Standing left to right: Brad Hodge, former Australian international cricketer, & current cricket coach; Arthur Fillip, Executive Vice President - Sales Transformation & Marketing; Kevin Roberts, CEO, Cricket Australia; Swapan Johri, Corporate Vice President & Head - Asia/Pacific & Middle East Business; Belinda Clarke, Executive General Manager, Community Cricket & former captain of the Australian Women's Cricket Team (Photo: Business Wire)

HCL, a leading global technology company, will help the Australian cricket’s governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA’s digital offerings.

HCL will implement its Scale Digital methodology to enable Cricket Australia to unite and inspire their cricket community through advanced digital platforms.

Cricket Australia selected HCL Technologies following an extensive search for a trusted digital partner that has proven credentials in enabling digital transformation journey for leading global businesses, enhancing ecosystem orchestration, improving business agility and delivering unique experiences to all users and stakeholders.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said:

“Cricket is rapidly evolving here and overseas, and part of that evolution involves advancements in technology and the digital landscape.

“Cricket Australia is connecting with fans and participants through our digital platforms every minute of the day, through the stories and live match data on cricket.com.au right through to participants and community volunteers using our MyCricket platform.

“The usage of these platforms continues to grow significantly, so partnering with a leading global technology provider to harness this growth and help us take advantage of our leading position is a natural next step.

“HCL, as our Official Digital Technology Partner, will help take our digital offerings to the next level and allow us to better connect with and inspire communities through cricket,” Roberts said.

HCL will engineer a digital core ecosystem for Cricket Australia through a composable platform that will be modular, auto-scalable, data driven and experience-centric, integrating multiple industry standard products and services to enhance the experience for fans and participants.

As the world’s leading provider of digital transformation for major professional sports organizations, HCL will manage and elevate CA’s suite of digital products that lead the way in Australia for digital consumption, including properties such as the Cricket Australia Live App, cricket.com.au, bigbash.com.au and community cricket applications such as MyCricket and community.cricket.com.au.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia and believe that this partnership will serve as a blueprint for organisations worldwide who are exploring technology platforms that can scale existing value chains into ecosystem-centric business models, resulting in inspiring and exceptional experiences,” said Michael Horton, HCL Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand. “The vision of this partnership is to continue igniting passion for the game and to grow lifelong fans for the wonderful sport of cricket. We look forward to providing the Australian cricket community with leading-edge digital technologies that support real-time, engaging, personalized and unified experiences.

“HCL understands the importance of retaining and engaging fans in today’s digital world,” said Michael Horton, HCL Technologies. “We look forward to deploying our skills and experience to increase fan delight, high performance and community inspiration for the love of cricket.”

The cricket-following community is substantial in Australia, with more than 2 million fans attending cricket matches during the 2018/19 season. Around the world, the sport of cricket has a fan base of over 2.5 billion passionate followers.

Digitally, CA has an online audience exceeding 20 million globally per year and has established and maintained its position as the No.1 sports destination in Australia throughout the summer, achieving a record unique Australian audience of 2.87 million in January 2019 alone.

The HCL partnership is designed to further enhance CA’s digital presence and impact.

For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com/cricket-australia.

About Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) is the national governing body for the game in Australia.

Australian cricket is administered by one national body (CA) and its members, the six state and two territory associations. Cricket Australia's vision is for cricket to be Australia’s favourite sport, and a sport for all Australians. Its purpose is to unite and inspire communities through cricket.

Click here to read the Australian Cricket Strategy (2017-2022): https://www.cricketaustralia.com.au/about/our-strategy


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HCL TECHNOLOGIES
03:53aHCL TECHNOLOGIES : Selected by Cricket Australia as Digital Technology Partner
BU
06/12HCL TECHNOLOGIES : partners with Google Cloud
AQ
06/12HCL TECHNOLOGIES : presents multi-band mobile backhaul solution
AQ
05/29Indian IT firms looks homeward as digital transformation kicks in
AQ
05/29Indian IT looks homeward as digital transformation kicks in
AQ
05/24HCL EXPOSED EMPLOYEE PASSWORDS, PROJ : Australian security firm
AQ
05/23UPGUARD INCIDENT : HCL Response
AQ
05/16HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/15HCL TECHNOLOGIES : will make space for 2,000 IBM staff
AQ
05/15HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Tech to hire 2,000 IBM employees as part of $1.8 bn software ..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 695 B
EBIT 2020 133 B
Net income 2020 108 B
Finance 2020 112 B
Yield 2020 2,35%
P/E ratio 2020 13,61
P/E ratio 2021 12,32
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capitalization 1 468 B
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 1 203  INR
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Vijayakumar President & Chief Executive Officer
Shiv Nadar Chairman, Chief Strategy Officer & MD
Prateek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Kalyan Kumar B. Chief Technology Officer-IT Services & VP
Robin Ann Abrams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES12.99%21 727
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.90%121 590
ACCENTURE30.42%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.72%113 730
VMWARE, INC.21.69%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.56%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About