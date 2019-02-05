HCL Technologies : and Harris Geospatial Solutions Partner to Deliver Advanced Analytics Solutions for the Utility Industry

Technology will leverage UAS and other forms of remote sensing data to automate key utility operations.

Sunnyvale, Calif. and Broomfield, Colo. - Feb 5, 2019 - HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has partnered with Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Harris Corporation (HRS), to provide an AI-driven, remote sensing data analytics system for its utilities customers. The system will allow utilities to have a more active, controlled view of information through the use of remote sensing systems, which includes Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), manned aircraft, and space-borne data sources. Using a form of artificial-intelligence (AI) technology, the system will analyze data to automatically assess asset conditions and flow derived insights to critical asset operations such as work management, asset performance monitoring, and geographical information systems (GIS).

'The utilities industry is poised for a continual and rapid transformation, given the proliferation of technology,' said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. 'In this environment, digital innovation will become a driver of productivity and efficiency as well as a competitive differentiator. We are pleased to partner with Harris Corporation to deliver a system that will support this growth and innovation.'

'Harris Corporation is committed to meeting the emerging needs of the utility industry as market demand increases,' said Erik Arvesen, Vice President & General Manager of Geospatial Solutions at Harris Corporation. 'Working in partnership with HCL provides a powerful combination of analytics technology leadership from Harris with HCL's proven record of delivering digital technology transformation to the industry.'

This launch comes as utilities companies are increasing the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operations and productivity. At the same time, the demand for services will increase, making the rapid deployment of services and network analysis critical. According to market research firm Million Insights, the global digital utility market is estimated to reach US$299.1 Billion by the year 2025.

About Harris Corporation

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers' toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at www.harris.com.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes',' strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Media Contact:

Anne Coyle

HCL Technologies

Anne.Coyle@hcl.com