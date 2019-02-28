HCL Technologies : and Sierra Wireless Showcase Smart Logistics Solution at Mobile World Congress 2019

See the LPWA-enabled solution applied in live demonstration at Innovation Hall 4, Stand 4A30

Barcelona, Mobile World Congress - February 28, 2019 - HCL Technologies, a global technology company, and Sierra Wireless, the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the availability of the HCL Smart Logistics for Inventory Tracking 1.0 Accelerator powered by SAP® Leonardo. This SAP-certified solution integrates with the Sierra Wireless OctaveTM distributed data orchestration platform to deliver a secure, scalable solution that will transform how companies manage inventories of consumable product. The solution uses low-power, wide-area (LPWA) wireless technology and provides near real-time visibility into asset data to monitor inventory efficiently, improve traceability, and unlock additional revenue from assets.

Companies are struggling to track critical location, condition, integrity, and inventory data from their high-value assets. They can deploy IoT-connected sensors but getting timely, actionable data to their back-end systems is complex and requires an integrated approach.

'Supply-chain optimization is critical for business success today, and the combination of cellular technologies, IoT data orchestration, and blockchain adds levels of efficiency that result in significant resource and financial gains,' said Michael Romero, Senior Vice President, SAP Practice, HCL Technologies. 'HCL's expertise in IoT and blockchain, combined with Sierra Wireless' data orchestration capabilities, allow for a powerful solution.'

To develop the Smart Logistics Accelerator, HCL integrated Sierra Wireless' OctaveTM distributed data orchestration platform with SAP enterprise business applications, SAP Leonardo, IoT, and blockchain services. Deployed on SAP Cloud Platform, the solution optimizes inventory management and automatic status monitoring in the core business application to enable new, usage-based services and improve traceability, delivering an intelligent enterprise.

'Understanding asset data will optimize operations and drive strategic growth, but accessing that data securely in a way that is actionable and scalable has not been possible until now,' said Olivier Pauzet, Vice President and General Manager, IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. 'Using Octave, our new data orchestration platform, HCL Technologies' customers can securely extract, orchestrate, and act on data from their assets at the edge, send it to the cloud, and gain near real-time visibility to manage the most important aspects of the business, achieving the full value of data-driven transformation.'

Mobile World Congress Demonstration

HCL and Sierra Wireless showcased the Smart Logistics Accelerator at Mobile World Congress 2019. They featured a live demonstration of beverage inventory management that showed how near real-time monitoring of critical data -- such as, has the beer keg been opened, is the beer cold enough, how much beer has been consumed, does the brewery know when we might need a new batch, and is the brewery invoicing us only for the beer consumed? -- allows you to get an exact pour every time and provides the ability to replace the keg before your customers are waiting.

The demonstration is connected over an LTE-M LPWA cellular network, featuring Sierra Wireless' Smart SIM integrated with an LTE-M module, mangOH® Red open source hardware and the Octave platform to securely extract, orchestrate, and act on data from the keg at the edge to SAP Cloud Platform on screen.

HCL's Smart Logistics Accelerator integrates with the SAP business application and provides a good foundation to customers to implement an innovative solution tailored to their specific supply chain and inventory management business processes. For more information about HCL's Smart Logistics Solution, visit HCL at Booth 2H40.

Octave integrates edge devices, LPWA network, and cloud APIs into a single platform that securely extracts, orchestrates and acts on data from remote assets at the edge to the cloud. Customers can focus on building asset monitoring solutions rather than reinventing infrastructure, which dramatically reduces development time, from several months to days. For more information, visit: https://www.sierrawireless.com/octave.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes',' strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.'Sierra Wireless' and 'Octave' are registered trademarks of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

