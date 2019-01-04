HCL Technologies : recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Research Quadrant for FAO Digital Operations, U.S. Market, 2018

HCL recognized for artificial intelligence-enabled solutions, framework-driven approach for process automation and flexible pricing models

Noida, India, 3rd Jan 2019: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been recognized as a Leader by ISG in its recently published report, 'ISG Provider Lens™ Research Quadrant for Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Digital Operations, U.S. Market, 2018.' According to the report, HCL has a strong presence in the U.S market and is using it to expand its footprint in finance BPO. HCL has invested heavily in advanced automation and analytics, which makes it a favorable choice for clients that want high-end automation of their finance processes.

For this study, ISG evaluated 20 Finance and Accounting Digital Operations service providers. Leaders have highly attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position; they fulfil all requirements for successful market cultivation.

'HCL is proud to be positioned among leaders for Finance and Accounting Digital Operations. U.S Market 2018 by ISG. This recognition underscores HCL's strengths in automation-based offerings, deep domain expertise, flexible engagement models and a unique portfolio of digital and technology-led solutions across Finance and Accounting, helping clients optimize business processes and achieve better business outcomes,' said Anoop Tiwari, Corporate Vice President and Global Head - Business Services, HCL Technologies.

'Backed by its strong technological background, good geographic presence in the U.S. and focused investments, HCL is named a leader in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services in our ISG Provider Lens report. With automation being significant game changer in this industry, HCL is set to transform its FAO services with its AI-enabled EXACTO tool, while continuing to offer solid domain expertise to its clients' Namratha Dharshan - Senior Manager and Principal Analyst.

For over a decade, HCL has been providing a range of Finance and Accounting Business Services to its clients, covering Procure to Pay, Order to Cash, Record to Report, Performance Management Reporting, Tax and Treasury, Hire to Retire. With rich experience in Finance and Accounting domain, HCL has been at the forefront, addressing the changing needs of industry participants through technology, business insights, customer friendly and automation-led solutions and service offerings which transform business operations through revenue optimization, control operational gaps and reduce cost of operations. HCL's focus on digitizing operations helps clients deliver enhanced customer experience and resolve customers' business challenges, which tremendously assists in creating deep customer relationships.

