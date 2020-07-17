Log in
HCL Technologies Limited

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/16
627.75 INR   +2.04%
12:47aHCL TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Net Profit Rose 21% on Year
DJ
12:23aSensex, Nifty rise as investors bet on strong earnings
RE
07/14HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
HCL Technologies : 1Q Net Profit Rose 21% on Year

07/17/2020 | 12:47am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

HCL Technologies Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit rose 21% from a year earlier thanks to higher earnings from several segments, including information-technology services.

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $386.3 million from $319.7 million a year earlier, the company said Friday. That beat the estimate of 26.45 billion rupees ($351.8 million) from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

First-quarter revenue declined 0.3% to $2.36 billion, weighed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While revenue fell 7.1% for IT services to $1.65 billion, the segment's earnings rose 5.0% to $310.2 million.

HCL Chief Financial Officer Prateek Aggarwal said the company showed margin resilience and cash-generation prowess in the quarter despite the pandemic's impact on revenue.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 731 B 9 729 M 9 729 M
Net income 2021 110 B 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net cash 2021 93 402 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 1 704 B 22 676 M 22 663 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 120 081
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 617,58 INR
Last Close Price 627,75 INR
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Vijayakumar President & Chief Executive Officer
Shiv Nadar Chairman, Chief Strategy Officer & MD
Prateek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan B. Kumar Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED10.50%22 676
ACCENTURE4.06%139 811
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.38%111 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.48%109 211
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.26%63 864
VMWARE, INC.-7.85%58 541
