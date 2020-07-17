HCL Technologies' : First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 21% -- Earnings Review

By Kosaku Narioka

HCL Technologies Ltd. reported its first-quarter results on Friday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: HCL Technologies Ltd.'s net profit rose 21% from a year earlier to $386.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, beating the estimate of 26.45 billion rupees ($351.8 million) from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue declined 0.3% to $2.36 billion, slightly missing the Visible Alpha estimate of INR179.22 billion ($2.38 billion).

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--MARGIN: Improved margin helped the company achieve higher earnings even as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin increased to 25.6% from 20.7% a year earlier.

--NEW CHAIR: The board of directors appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra as the chair of the board, replacing her father Shiv Nadar. Mr. Nadar remains the managing director and chief strategy officer of the company, it said.

