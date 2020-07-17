Log in
HCL Technologies' : First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 21% -- Earnings Review

07/17/2020

By Kosaku Narioka

HCL Technologies Ltd. reported its first-quarter results on Friday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: HCL Technologies Ltd.'s net profit rose 21% from a year earlier to $386.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, beating the estimate of 26.45 billion rupees ($351.8 million) from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue declined 0.3% to $2.36 billion, slightly missing the Visible Alpha estimate of INR179.22 billion ($2.38 billion).

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--MARGIN: Improved margin helped the company achieve higher earnings even as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin increased to 25.6% from 20.7% a year earlier.

--NEW CHAIR: The board of directors appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra as the chair of the board, replacing her father Shiv Nadar. Mr. Nadar remains the managing director and chief strategy officer of the company, it said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 731 B 9 754 M 9 754 M
Net income 2021 110 B 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net cash 2021 93 402 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 1 704 B 22 676 M 22 721 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 120 081
Free-Float 39,5%
Managers
NameTitle
C. Vijayakumar President & Chief Executive Officer
Shiv Nadar Chairman, Chief Strategy Officer & MD
Prateek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan B. Kumar Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED10.50%22 676
ACCENTURE4.06%139 397
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.38%111 626
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.48%110 107
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.26%62 824
VMWARE, INC.-7.85%58 613
