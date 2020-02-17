Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  HCL Technologies Limited    HCLTECH   INE860A01027

HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(HCLTECH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HCL Technologies : Fonterra Co-operative Selects HCL Technologies for IT Infrastructure Transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:55pm EST

HCL to bring together Fonterra’s IT infrastructure services under one umbrella

Global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), today announced a new large contract with New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra to modernise and manage the entire technology infrastructure Fonterra employees around the world use every day.

The multi-year partnership with HCL Technologies will consolidate Fonterra’s technology suppliers and bring together the Co-op’s IT infrastructure services under one umbrella. The technology edge services provided by HCL will enhance Fonterra’s employee experience, to navigate through their business operations.

This partnership will also extend HCL’s New Zealand presence to three offices within the country and will bring around 60 new jobs to the Waikato region, as the local support services for Fonterra employees will be based at its Hamilton Delivery centre.

The partnership will reinforce HCL’s focus in supporting the local New Zealand IT ecosystem by investing in local skills and partnering with regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop the local expertise to fill these roles over the coming years.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies, says “We have been supporting Fonterra for over a decade by managing its IT application support and maintenance portfolio including SAP. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fonterra to modernize and manage the entire technology infrastructure. This will enable us to further support both Fonterra’s business strategy as well as the agri-tech sector overall in the region.”

Piers Shore, Fonterra Chief Information Officer, says “Fonterra is pleased to be able to draw on HCL’s global scale and efficiency.

“Fonterra employees have said there is room for us to improve the tools and technologies we use on a daily basis at work and this partnership with HCL will allow us to make major improvements for our employees in terms of end-user experience and provide the digital foundation to our transformation initiatives.

“Additionally, this partnership will enable us to improve our cyber security framework and strengthen our critical IT foundation. Through our partnership with HCL, we are consolidating our external IT suppliers and through this we expect to make significant savings relative to our existing infrastructure IT spend over the next five years.”

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
02/17HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Fonterra Co-operative Selects HCL Technologies for IT Infrast..
BU
02/09HCL TECHNOLOGIES : enters Sri Lanka with strategic investment
AQ
02/05HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Global giant HCL Technologies to enter Sri Lanka in strategic..
AQ
02/01HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Dr. Asha de Vos celebrated as Global Goodwill Champion
AQ
01/31HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Named Top Employer Across Europe and South Africa
BU
01/24HCL TECHNOLOGIES : Honors Global Goodwill Champions at the 2020 World Economic F..
BU
01/24HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/22HCL TECHNOLOGIES : C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies Named Chairman of World ..
BU
01/21HCL TECHNOLOGIES : to Explore Technology-Powered Future of Digital Enterprises a..
BU
2019HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 1 existing share
FA
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 704 B
EBIT 2020 136 B
Net income 2020 108 B
Finance 2020 101 B
Yield 2020 2,03%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 1 665 B
Chart HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HCL Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 663,08  INR
Last Close Price 613,45  INR
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Vijayakumar President & Chief Executive Officer
Shiv Nadar Chairman, Chief Strategy Officer & MD
Prateek Aggarwal Chief Financial Officer
Hanumantha Rao Gade President-Engineering, R&D Services
Kalyan B. Kumar Chief Technology Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.43%23 589
ACCENTURE0.85%134 854
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.43%133 466
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.04%114 607
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.31%78 255
VMWARE, INC.6.61%66 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group