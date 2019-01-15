Log in
HCP (HCP)
01/15 04:00:00 pm
29.475 USD   +1.74%
2018HCP : Profit Rises in Third Quarter
DJ
2017HCP, INC. : annual earnings release
2016HCP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
HCP : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

01/15/2019 | 06:01pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP (NYSE: HCP) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 distributions.  The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2018:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 40414L109)




Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gains


Record

Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Non-Qualified

Qualified

Total

Long Term

Unrecaptured
Section 1250

Nondividend

Distributions

02/15/18

03/02/18

$0.370000

$0.239456

$0.235363

$0.004093

$0.130544

$0.130544

$0.000000

$0.000000

05/07/18

05/22/18

$0.370000

$0.239456

$0.235363

$0.004093

$0.130544

$0.130544

$0.000000

$0.000000

08/06/18

08/21/18

$0.370000

$0.239456

$0.235363

$0.004093

$0.130544

$0.130544

$0.000000

$0.000000

11/05/18

11/20/18

$0.370000

$0.239456

$0.235363

$0.004093

$0.130544

$0.130544

$0.000000

$0.000000


Totals

$1.480000

$0.957824

$0.941452

$0.016372

$0.522176

$0.522176

$0.000000

$0.000000



100%

64.72%



35.28%



0%

The 2018 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends.  Proposed Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.  Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States.  HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing.  Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.  For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400

HCP, Inc. Logo. Please visit www.hcpi.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/HCP, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/HCP, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcp-announces-tax-treatment-of-2018-distributions-300778966.html

SOURCE HCP, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
