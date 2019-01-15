HCP : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP (NYSE: HCP) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2018:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 40414L109)





Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Total Non-Qualified Qualified Total Long Term Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Nondividend Distributions 02/15/18 03/02/18 $0.370000 $0.239456 $0.235363 $0.004093 $0.130544 $0.130544 $0.000000 $0.000000 05/07/18 05/22/18 $0.370000 $0.239456 $0.235363 $0.004093 $0.130544 $0.130544 $0.000000 $0.000000 08/06/18 08/21/18 $0.370000 $0.239456 $0.235363 $0.004093 $0.130544 $0.130544 $0.000000 $0.000000 11/05/18 11/20/18 $0.370000 $0.239456 $0.235363 $0.004093 $0.130544 $0.130544 $0.000000 $0.000000

Totals $1.480000 $0.957824 $0.941452 $0.016372 $0.522176 $0.522176 $0.000000 $0.000000



100% 64.72%



35.28%



0%

The 2018 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Proposed Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

