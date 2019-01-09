Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HCP    HCP

HCP (HCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 04:14:15 pm
28.46 USD   -0.52%
2018HCP : Profit Rises in Third Quarter
DJ
2017HCP, INC. : annual earnings release
2016HCP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:02pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) today announced that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded HCP's corporate credit rating to Baa1 from Baa2, with a stable outlook.

Moody's noted the ratings upgrade reflects HCP's successful portfolio repositioning, resulting in improved asset quality and reduced leverage.

"Moody's rating upgrade recognizes the significant improvements we have made to our portfolio and balance sheet over the last two years," said Pete Scott, HCP's Chief Financial Officer.  

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States.  HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing.  Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.  For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400

HCP, Inc. Logo. Please visit www.hcpi.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/HCP, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/HCP, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcp-upgraded-by-moodys-investors-service-to-baa1-with-stable-outlook-300775990.html

SOURCE HCP, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HCP
06:02pHCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook
PR
01/05HCP : Verition Fund Management Llc Bought 5,510 Shares of Hcp, Inc.
AQ
2018HCP : Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 25,308 HCP, Inc
AQ
2018HCP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
2018HCP : Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,236 Shares of HCP, Inc.
AQ
2018HCP : Upsizes and Prices Public Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
PR
2018HCP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018HCP : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
2018HCP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HCP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.