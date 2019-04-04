Log in
HCP : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

0
04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) is scheduled to report its first quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.  HCP will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international).  The conference ID number is 3707711.  You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.hcpi.com under Investor Relations.  Through May 17, 2019, an archive of the webcast will be available on HCP's website and a telephonic replay can be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10130242. 

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States.  HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing.  Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.  For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400

HCP, Inc. Logo. Please visit www.hcpi.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/HCP, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/HCP, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcp-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-host-conference-callwebcast-300824898.html

SOURCE HCP, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
