Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HCP Inc    HCP

HCP INC

(HCP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HCP : Healthpeak™ Prices Public Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common Stock on a Forward Basis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:21pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HCP, to become "PEAK" effective November 5, 2019) ("Healthpeak") announced today the public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $35.00 per share in connection with its agreement to sell its common stock pursuant to the forward sale agreement described below.  The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Healthpeak's common stock.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-runners, and Barclays and Goldman Sachs are acting as additional book-runners for this offering.

Healthpeak entered into a forward sale agreement with an affiliate of BofA Securities (the "forward purchaser").  The forward purchaser (or its affiliate) is expected to borrow from third parties, and sell to the underwriters, the 15,000,000 shares of Healthpeak's common stock (or an aggregate of 17,250,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) in the offering.

Healthpeak has agreed to issue and deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by Healthpeak within 12 months of entry into the forward sale agreement, up to 15,000,000 shares of Healthpeak's common stock (or an aggregate of 17,250,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchaser.  In exchange for the shares, Healthpeak will receive cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price per share, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

Healthpeak intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon settlement of the forward sale agreement to fund potential acquisitions, developments, redevelopments and other investment opportunities.  We may also use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay indebtedness.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and a related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by Healthpeak with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and related prospectuses for this offering can be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC  28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or from Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. Healthpeak's common stock is expected to begin trading under its new name and ticker symbol "PEAK" on the New York Stock Exchange on November 5, 2019.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations.  These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "anticipate," "position," and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made.  These risks include, but are not limited to the risk that we may not complete any potential acquisition, development or other investment activities in a timely fashion or at all, the risk we may not complete this offering in a timely fashion or at all, and those risks and uncertainties associated with Healthpeak's business described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Although Healthpeak believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, Healthpeak can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material.  All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and Healthpeak undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. 

Contact

Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations 
(949) 407-0400

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-prices-public-offering-of-15-000-000-shares-of-common-stock-on-a-forward-basis-300951224.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HCP INC
08:21pHCP : Healthpeak™ Prices Public Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common St..
PR
05:29pHEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
04:13pHCP : Healthpeak™ Announces Public Offering of Common Stock on a Forward B..
PR
11/01HCP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31HCP : HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
10/30HCP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
10/30HCP : Healthpeak™ Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
10/30HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30HCP : Changes Name to Healthpeak Properties™ and Announces Promotion of Sc..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group