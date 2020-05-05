Log in
HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC.

HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC.

(HDS)
  
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ATLANTA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2020 first-quarter press release on Tuesday, June 9th, at 6 a.m. (ET) to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. (ET). The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about HD Supply, please visit the company's website at hdsupply.com. HD Supply uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding HD Supply is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About HD Supply:
HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in the maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company's approximately 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.

Investor Contact:
Charlotte Mclaughlin
HD Supply Investor Relations
770-852-9100
InvestorRelations@hdsupply.com

Media Contact:
Quiana Pinckney, APR
HD Supply Public Relations
770-852-9057
Quiana.Pinckney@hdsupply.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
