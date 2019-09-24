Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – HDS

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (“HD Supply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HDS) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.

HD Supply stockholders who purchased their shares before June 1, 2016

In 2017, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of HD Supply’s common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleged that HD Supply and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to shareholders about HD Supply’s business, operations, and prospects. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against HD Supply and certain executive officers.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether the Company’s executive officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to HD Supply and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

