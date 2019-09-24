Log in
HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC

(HDS)
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – HDS

09/24/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (“HD Supply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HDS) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.

HD Supply stockholders who purchased their shares before June 1, 2016 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Investors may also visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/hd-supply/ to request additional information about this investigation.

In 2017, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of HD Supply’s common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleged that HD Supply and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to shareholders about HD Supply’s business, operations, and prospects. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against HD Supply and certain executive officers.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether the Company’s executive officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to HD Supply and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Kaskela Law LLC prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 169 M
EBIT 2020 737 M
Net income 2020 469 M
Debt 2020 1 878 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 6 290 M
Chart HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
HD Supply Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 37,92  $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. DeAngelo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Evan J. Levitt CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Patrick R. McNamee Independent Director
Kathleen J. Affeldt Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC3.62%6 449
MITSUBISHI CORP-7.46%39 355
ITOCHU CORP27.03%32 719
MITSUI & CO LTD10.88%30 014
SUMITOMO CORP17.58%20 707
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 479
