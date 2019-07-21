HDFC Bank : 1Q Net Profit Rose 21%

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s (500180.BY) net profit for fiscal first quarter rose 21% from a year ago, helped by higher loans and total income.

Net profit for the April-to-June quarter rose to 55.68 billion Indian rupees ($809 million), up from INR46.01 billion a year ago, the lender said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

HDFC Bank was expected to post a net profit of INR57.03 billion, according to FactSet.

The bank said its domestic retail loans grew by 16.5% and domestic wholesale loans increased 19.6% from a year ago. Its total income rose to INR323.61 billion during the period, from INR263.67 billion a year ago.

It announced a special dividend of INR5 a share.

