HDFC Bank    HDFCBANK   INE040A01026

HDFC BANK

(HDFCBANK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 06/19
2428.35 INR   +0.46%
HDFC BANK : India's HDFC to Pay INR13.36 Billion For 50.8% Stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance
DJ
05/06ETFs Focused on China Fall on Trade Concerns
DJ
02/19HDFC BANK : opens 5,000th branch, flags off 25th year
AQ
HDFC Bank : India's HDFC to Pay INR13.36 Billion For 50.8% Stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance

06/19/2019

By P.R. Venkat

India's HDFC Ltd. (500180.BY) will acquire 50.8% stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd. for INR13.36 billion ($192 million).

HDFC will acquire the stake from Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. The boards of the respective companies have approved the deal, a joint statement by the two firms said late Wednesday.

Post-acquisiton, Apollo Munich will be merged with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. The deal is subject to all regulatory, shareholders and other approvals, the statement said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED -0.22% 1351.75 End-of-day quote.7.66%
HDFC BANK 0.46% 2428.35 End-of-day quote.13.93%
Latest news on HDFC BANK
08:23pHDFC BANK : India's HDFC to Pay INR13.36 Billion For 50.8% Stake in Apollo Munic..
DJ
05:20aHDFC BANK : RBI penalises HDFC Bank for violating KYC norms
AQ
06/132.05 LAKH CRORE FRAUD SINCE 11 YEARS : RBI Report
AQ
05/26HDFC BANK : reports robust profit growth in 2019 Q1
AQ
05/22HDFC BANK : reports robust profit growth in 2019 Q1
AQ
05/14BENGALURU : HDFC Bank told to pay compensation for harassment
AQ
05/14HDFC BANK : Q4 net grows 27%, loan book expands 12%
AQ
05/14HDFC BANK : Performance Awards Ceremony 2019
AQ
05/06ETFs Focused on China Fall on Trade Concerns
DJ
05/06RELIANCE INS : Nifty up 8.7% in dollar-terms since Jan 1
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 787 B
EBIT 2020 471 B
Net income 2020 258 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,73%
P/E ratio 2020 25,72
P/E ratio 2021 21,18
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,12x
Capitalization 6 679 B
Technical analysis trends HDFC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 2 646  INR
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramakant Madhav Nayak Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Bhavesh Zaveri Head-Operations & Technology
Sashidhar Jagdishan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Munish Mittal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK13.93%96 893
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.35%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.38%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.76%200 088
