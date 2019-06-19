HDFC Bank : India's HDFC to Pay INR13.36 Billion For 50.8% Stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance

By P.R. Venkat

India's HDFC Ltd. (500180.BY) will acquire 50.8% stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd. for INR13.36 billion ($192 million).

HDFC will acquire the stake from Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. The boards of the respective companies have approved the deal, a joint statement by the two firms said late Wednesday.

Post-acquisiton, Apollo Munich will be merged with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. The deal is subject to all regulatory, shareholders and other approvals, the statement said.

