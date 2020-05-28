HDFC Bank : Customers set to benefit with Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank alliance for consumer finance schemes

NEWS RELEASE HDFC Bank Ltd. HDFC Bank House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

Customers set to benefit from Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank alliance

for consumer finance schemes

Flexible schemes to suit consumer needs

Step up plus Balloon EMI scheme starting at Rs 1,111/- per lakh

EMI staring from Rs 899 per month per Lac for the first 6 months

Flexi EMI options - Low EMI for 3 months ,every year

Special interest rate for women customers

Up to 100% on-road funding

on-road funding In a first, HDFC Bank to provide post approval ,paperless digital disbursement to non HDFC Bank customers also

New Delhi, May 28, 2020: In a move to help customers make their car purchase easy, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has joined hands with HDFC Bank Limited to offer bouquet of flexible finance schemes for new car buyers.

Under the special tie up, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail a variety of retail finance schemes from HDFC Bank including:

Step up EMI plus balloon scheme with a very low initial EMI of Rs 1,111/- per lakh for loan tenure of 84 months.

EMI starting from Rs.899 for first six months for salaried and first three months for self- employed customers.

Flexi EMI scheme with an option to choose low EMIs for 3 months every year for the tenor of the loan.

The loans will be sanctioned as per applicable policy of HDFC Bank. In addition, in view of the current social distancing norms and the need to reduce physical documentation, HDFC Bank would also be offering Maruti Suzuki customers the option of a post approval digital disbursement. This is an industry first solution through its Zip Drive and Digital end-to-end programme for non HDFC Bank customers as well.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), Maruti

Suzuki India said, "We are confident that our collaboration with HDFC Bank for providing retail

financing solutions will benefit our customers. This is an advantage to buyers who may face