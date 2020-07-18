Log in
HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01026

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
HDFC Bank : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults

07/18/2020 | 05:56am EDT
buCustomers read a notice pasted outside a closed HDFC bank in Kolkata

The net profit of India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd, grew by nearly a fifth, it said on Saturday, driven by higher interest income and lower costs.

HDFC Bank's net profit for the quarter ending June rose to 66.58 billion rupees ($889.11 million), up from 55.68 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income grew about 18%, while operating costs fell by nearly 3%, the bank said. Higher revenue from the bank's retail banking and treasury segments made up for a tepid quarter for wholesale banking.

Gross non-performing assets were slightly higher at 1.36% of all loans as of June 30, compared with 1.26% at the end of March quarter.

Provisions and contingencies - money set aside by the bank to account for potential defaults - for the quarter that ended June 30 rose 2.8% from the end of the March quarter to 38.92 billion rupees.

However, the bank warned of higher defaults and a potential rise in provisions.

"The continued slowdown may lead to a rise in the number of customer defaults and consequently an increase in provisions thereagainst," HDFC said, adding that it has already seen a fall in loan originations, the sale of some products and the use of credit and debit cards.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Financials
Sales 2021 884 B 11 799 M 11 799 M
Net income 2021 263 B 3 506 M 3 506 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 6 031 B 80 467 M 80 535 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 098,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Munish Mittal Chief Information Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED0.00%80 467
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.58%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%249 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.07%201 180
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%198 387
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%132 663
