HDFC Bank commits Rs 5 crore to West Bengal State Disaster

Management Authority

Kolkata (West Bengal), June 03, 2020: HDFC Bank Ltd. today announced that it has committed Rs 5 crore West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority as an immediate relief measure to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the cyclone-hit parts of the state.

Mr. Sandeep S Kumar, Branch Banking Head - East and other senior officials of the bank handed over a cheque to Shri. Rajiva Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal.

This initiative is part of HDFC Bank Parivartan, the bank's' umbrella brand for all its social initiatives.

"At HDFC Bank, we believe in giving back to the communities that we operate in," said Mr. Sandeep S Kumar, Branch Banking Head - East, HDFC Bank. "While we continue to pray for their speedy return to normalcy, we hope through our efforts we are able to make a small but meaningful impact on people's lives as they come out of their suffering."

About HDFC Bank Parivartan:

We believe that a nation truly develops when its communities find sustainable means of livelihood. Under HDFC Bank Parivartan, our CSR initiative, we reach out to communities and enable them to shift from a vicious cycle of poverty to a virtuous cycle of growth. Stemming from our core value of sustainability, this approach empowers millions to be self-reliant and in effect, become partners in the growth of our nation. Taking one step at a time, we aim to pave the way for a brighter future. 78 million lives impacted, so far. To read more, click here: https://www.hdfcbank.com/csr

