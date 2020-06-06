Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01026

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HDFC Bank : commits Rs 5 crore to West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 05:01am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank House,

Senapati Bapat Marg,

Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 013.

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080618

HDFC Bank commits Rs 5 crore to West Bengal State Disaster

Management Authority

Kolkata (West Bengal), June 03, 2020: HDFC Bank Ltd. today announced that it has committed Rs 5 crore West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority as an immediate relief measure to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the cyclone-hit parts of the state.

Mr. Sandeep S Kumar, Branch Banking Head - East and other senior officials of the bank handed over a cheque to Shri. Rajiva Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal.

This initiative is part of HDFC Bank Parivartan, the bank's' umbrella brand for all its social initiatives.

"At HDFC Bank, we believe in giving back to the communities that we operate in," said Mr. Sandeep S Kumar, Branch Banking Head - East, HDFC Bank. "While we continue to pray for their speedy return to normalcy, we hope through our efforts we are able to make a small but meaningful impact on people's lives as they come out of their suffering."

About HDFC Bank Parivartan:

We believe that a nation truly develops when its communities find sustainable means of livelihood. Under HDFC Bank Parivartan, our CSR initiative, we reach out to communities and enable them to shift from a vicious cycle of poverty to a virtuous cycle of growth. Stemming from our core value of sustainability, this approach empowers millions to be self-reliant and in effect, become partners in the growth of our nation. Taking one step at a time, we aim to pave the way for a brighter future. 78 million lives impacted, so far. To read more, click here: https://www.hdfcbank.com/csr

About HDFC BANK

For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com.

For media queries please contact:

Rajiv Banerjee

Vice President, Corporate Communications

HDFC Bank Ltd., Mumbai.

Tel: 91-22-66521307(D)/66521000(B)

Mobile: 9920454102 rajivshiv.banerjee@hdfcbank.com

Disclaimer

HDFC Bank Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 09:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HDFC BANK LIMITED
05:01aHDFC BANK : commits Rs 5 crore to West Bengal State Disaster Management Authorit..
PU
06/05HDFC BANK : launches Summer Treats to meet post lockdown needs
PU
06/01HDFC BANK : and HDFC Securities DigiDemat &Trading facility secures 15,000 + cus..
PU
05/28HDFC BANK : Customers set to benefit with Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank alliance f..
PU
05/24HDFC BANK : launches Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizens at higher Interest Rates
PU
05/01HDFC BANK : A.R. Rahman & Prasoon Joshi launch HumHaarNahiManenge
PU
04/18HDFC BANK : Press Release to announce Financial Results for Quarter and Year end..
PU
02/24India's economy likely grew 4.7% in December quarter - Reuters poll
RE
02/06India's Central Bank Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged -- Update
DJ
01/24EXCLUSIVE : India's HDFC Bank taps Egon Zehnder to identify Aditya Puri's succes..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 785 B 10 393 M 10 393 M
Net income 2020 264 B 3 497 M 3 497 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 5 669 B 75 027 M 75 033 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 77,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 033,35 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Munish Mittal Chief Information Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED0.00%75 027
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.21%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.83%256 886
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.96%243 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%206 935
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.81%136 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group