HDFC Bank : to offer Summer Treats in rural India via 1.4 lakh VLEs

HDFC Bank to offer 'Summer Treats' in rural India via 1 lakh VLEs

To reach remote areas through CSC SPV's village level entrepreneurs (VLE)

Includes deals on products, financial services and digital payments

Mumbai, June 12, 2020:​ HDFC Bank today announced its plans to offer summer offers to the

most remote parts of the country. It launched the rural phase of '​Summer​ Treats',​which has exciting offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers.

Efforts to curb the spread of Covid19 have changed consumer lifestyles and demands. Work from home and school from home have resulted in increased demand for phones, tablets, computers and related accessories. Demand for safe digital payments and private transport is also rising. Similarly, as shops and businesses begin to reopen, they have requirements for business finance.

The Summer Treats help customers meet these needs whether it is Gold Loan, 2-Wheeler Loan, finance for Consumer Durables or any other banking / financial requirement. For all

offers, click: https://bit​ .ly/HDFCBank_SummerTreats

Through the network of 1 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with the Government of India's Common Service Centres (CSC), people in rural areas can avail of offers specifically created for them. Both retail as well as business customers can avail of:

discounts on processing fees for loans, reduced EMIs

The rural phase of the campaign was launched today virtually by Mr. Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV along with Ms. Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government and Institutional Business, eCommerce and Start-Ups, HDFC Bank.

This is the 2nd​ ​phase of HDFC Bank's Summer Treats campaign. It​ was first launched in Mumbai on June 05.

Here are a few illustrative benefits from the many Summer Treats offers for rural India:

