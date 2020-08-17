Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 13, 2020, media reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."

On this news, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

