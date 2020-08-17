Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  HDFC Bank Limited    HDFCBANK   INE040A01026

HDFC BANK LIMITED

(HDFCBANK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: HDB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 13, 2020, media reported that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."

On this news, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $47.02 per share on July 13, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased HDFC Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HDFC BANK LIMITED
02:13pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of HDFC Bank Limited (..
BU
08/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/16HDB Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against HDFC ..
BU
08/12HDFC BANK : Intimation of Record date for bonds
PU
08/05Indian shares end flat; metal stocks gain
RE
08/04Insider Jagdishan to take reins at India's most valuable lender
RE
08/04Sensex, Nifty end higher as Reliance, HDFC Bank rally
RE
08/04HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts Nifty
RE
07/31HDFC BANK LIMITED : Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 on Jul..
BU
07/20HDFC BANK : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 862 B 11 526 M 11 526 M
Net income 2021 261 B 3 488 M 3 488 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 5 679 B 75 854 M 75 984 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 69 065
Free-Float 83,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 032,75 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aditya Tapishwar Puri Managing Director & Executive Director
Shyamala Gopinath Chairman
Srinivasan Vaidyanathan Chief Financial Officer
Kaizad M. Bharucha Executive Director
Umesh Chandra Sarangi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HDFC BANK LIMITED0.00%75 979
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.54%312 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%247 248
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.84%229 339
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%188 513
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.91%136 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group