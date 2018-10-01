Good Gaming Inc. Announces Titans at Daytona Their First Two-Day esport Event in Collaboration With Koralis Entertainment Inc. at the World Famous Daytona International Speedway Featuring World Class Street Fighter V Competitors

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Good Gaming Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce their first esports event “Titans At Daytona” featuring Street Fighter V to be held at the Daytona International Speedway in collaboration with Koralis Entertainment Inc.

As previously announced, Good Gaming Inc., through ViaOne Gaming and Koralis Entertainment Inc., have collaborated for a series of regional esports tournaments through large venues and weekly livestream tournament play.

“Titans At Daytona” represents the first Collaboration by Good Gaming Inc. in a series of regional tournaments being operated jointly with Koralis Entertainment Inc. The two-day event will be held October 5th and 6th in a max 256-player open bracket tournament and is expected to attract world-class gamers. Having the venue hosted by the world-famous Daytona International Speedway known as the “World Center of Racing” is the perfect opportunity for Good Gaming Inc. to highlight the competitive spirit, explosive growth and international interest esports has been attracting over the last several years.

The tournament will immediately be followed by a highlighted battle between world-class gamers from the Dominican Republic and the state of Georgia.

“There is no question that the Speedway is a perfect venue for esports,” said Heath Jones, CEO of Koralis Entertainment Inc. "Gamers have responded very favorably to the idea of earning a championship at Daytona -- which is a name synonymous with greatness."

“We were pleased with the event last fall and the feedback we received from gamers,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Hosting this esports event continues to build upon the diversity within the Speedway events calendar and we look forward to welcoming gamers again this fall.”



Please see Daytona International Speedway’s Press Release:

https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/Articles/2018/08/Daytona-International-Speedway-To-Host-Esports-Event.aspx

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming Inc. CEO, stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce our first two-day esport event to be held at Daytona International Speedway. As we reported recently, we have spent a considerable amount of time quietly building a well diverse operating infrastructure capable of producing multiple revenue streams within the esports tournament and gaming industry. Our ability to accomplish this feat over a relatively short period of time has been no small task and is a testament to the talent and abilities of our Good Gaming Inc. team. We look forward to reporting the success of this event and continuing to share newsworthy events with our shareholders on a timely basis, and as additional opportunities become available.”

About Good Gaming Inc.:

Good Gaming Inc. is a leading competitive gaming and social network platform targeting over 250 million esports players and participants worldwide who want to communicate with each other, develop strategies, and compete at novice, competitive and professional levels. Good Gaming Inc. has taken a strategic multifaceted approach in the esports industry with products and services ranging from multiple Minecraft servers, a proprietary tournament platform, high school esports leagues and soon-to-come virtual reality centers. The esports industry continues to experience exponential growth going from $500 million to $1.2 billion over the last two years while industry analysts forecast a $5 billion global industry by 2020. Good Gaming Inc. seeks to create and exploit opportunities as the industry allows.

About Koralis Entertainment Inc.:

Founded in 2013, Koralis Entertainment Inc. is a full-service entertainment company that creates original content across multiple platforms including esports, movies, music production, apparel, merchandise, transmedia, and intellectual property. Koralis Entertainment Inc., through its ‘2050esports’ brand, has succeeded in producing multiple live events and regular online esports tournaments (with accompanying broadcasts). Koralis Entertainment Inc. recently signed a licensing agreement with Daytona International Speedway to produce co-branded, esports-related content following a successful event at the venue in November 2017.

