HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 16, 2019
08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT
MOSCOW, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Monday, September 16, 2019.
HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) the same day.
To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:
HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.