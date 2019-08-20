Log in
HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 16, 2019

08/20/2019

MOSCOW, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Monday, September 16, 2019.

HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International:  +44 (0) 2071 928000 
UK (local): +44 (0) 844 571 8892 
UK (toll free): 0800 376 7922 
USA (local): +1631 510 7495 
USA (toll free): 1866 966 1396 
Russian Federation (local):  +7 495 249 9849 
Russian Federation (toll free): 810 800 235 75011 
Conference ID: 5897299 
    

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aca2ansj

Contacts:

Investor Inquires
Roman Safiyulin
Phone: +7 966 005-17-82
E-mail: r.safiyulin@hh.ru

Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
Phone: +7 926 687-2624
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

About HeadHunter:

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

 

Primary Logo


